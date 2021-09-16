West Iredell opens match with set win, loses in 4

From staff reports
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
North Lincoln 3, West Iredell 1
PUMPKIN CENTER—Brooklyn Gibson supplied 28 digs and 12 kills and Addison Gallyon chimed in with another 12 kills and 20 digs, but North Lincoln prevailed Wednesday over West Iredell.
The Knights bounced back from a 25-20 loss in the first set to take the next three 25-15, 25-17, 25-23.
Taylor McClure provided a team-high 34 digs for West Iredell. Keely West dished out 22 assists, and Anna Kirkland served three aces while matching Gallyon in digs with 20.
