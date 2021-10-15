West Iredell no match for Red Tornadoes

Hickory (5-3, 4-1) continued its collision course with Statesville on Friday night, scoring three times over its first five offensive snaps, jumping out to a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looking back on its way to a 63-0 win over West Iredell (1-5, 1-4) on Friday night.
After a West Iredell three-and-out on its first possession, Hickory scored just two plays later on a 26-yard throw from Turner Wood to Tyquan Hill.
The Red Tornadoes went on to score again just three minutes later after the Hickory defense intercepted a tipped pass by the Warriors.
One play after the interception, Wood connected with Josiah Edwards on a 47-yard throw to give the Red Tornadoes a 14-0 lead just five minutes into the first quarter.
Hickory scored on its next five possessions to take a commanding 49-0 lead into the half.
Wood threw for four touchdowns in the first half, connecting with Hill twice and Edwards and Dontae Baker for his other two.
It was an impressive performance for the sophomore who finished 5-7 for 147 yards and 4 TDs in one half of football. Wood watched the second half from the sidelines with the Red Tornadoes lead safe.
Edwards added two running touchdowns in the first half and Baker added a running touchdown of his own in opening half to round out a dominating half of football for Hickory.
The Warriors’ first defensive stop of the game came on the first possession of the second half, but West Iredell fumbled the ensuing punt.
Hickory went on to score two more times in the second half to wrap up the scoring and move to 4-1 in conference play.
The win keeps the Red Tornadoes one game behind Statesville with two conference games left.
Hickory hosts winless Fred T. Foard next week before traveling to Statesville for its season finale with what will likely be the conference championship on the line.
West Iredell travels to North Lincoln next week before facing off with North Iredell to wrap up regular season play.
SCORING SUMMARY
Hickory;21;28;0;14—63
West Iredell;0;0;0;0—0
First Quarter
H—Wood 26 pass to Hill (2 point good), 10:07
H—Wood 47 throw to Edwards (2 point failed), 7:18.
H—Edwards 1 run (Tyree kick), 5:31
Second Quarter
H—Edwards1 run (Tyree kick), 11:54
H—Wood 15 pass to Hill (Tyree kick), 10:16