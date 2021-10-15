West Iredell no match for Red Tornadoes

Hickory (5-3, 4-1) continued its collision course with Statesville on Friday night, scoring three times over its first five offensive snaps, jumping out to a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looking back on its way to a 63-0 win over West Iredell (1-5, 1-4) on Friday night.

After a West Iredell three-and-out on its first possession, Hickory scored just two plays later on a 26-yard throw from Turner Wood to Tyquan Hill.

The Red Tornadoes went on to score again just three minutes later after the Hickory defense intercepted a tipped pass by the Warriors.

One play after the interception, Wood connected with Josiah Edwards on a 47-yard throw to give the Red Tornadoes a 14-0 lead just five minutes into the first quarter.

Hickory scored on its next five possessions to take a commanding 49-0 lead into the half.

Wood threw for four touchdowns in the first half, connecting with Hill twice and Edwards and Dontae Baker for his other two.

It was an impressive performance for the sophomore who finished 5-7 for 147 yards and 4 TDs in one half of football. Wood watched the second half from the sidelines with the Red Tornadoes lead safe.