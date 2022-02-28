West Iredell junior recognized for state meet performance

West Iredell’s Alaya Gillespie recently earned a N.C. High School Athletic Association Performance of the Week award following her exceptional outing during the 3A Indoor Track and Field State Championships in Winston-Salem.

The junior won the girls’ long jump title with a leap of 17 feet, 9 inches. E.E. Smith’s Holley Johnson was second with a jump of 17-03.

Gillespie also claimed the girls’ 300-meter dash championship with a time of 41.51 seconds. Southern Guilford’s Tianna Spinks was second at 41.51.

The day also included a runner-up finish for Gillespie in the girls’ 55-meter dash. Only West Mecklenburg’s Sanu Jallow (7.17 seconds) was faster to the finish line than Gillespie, who ran the race in 7.30 seconds.

“She’s probably one of the most decorated track athletes that has come out of (Statesville) in the past 5-10 years,” Statesville Greyhounds coach Dave Rucker said.

As a sophomore last season, Gillespie captured the 2A title in the girls 400-meter dash during the NCHSAA Outdoor Track and Field State Championships. She was also the runner-up in the 200 meters and third in the 100 meters.