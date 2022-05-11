West Iredell hires former Alexander Central OC as next head football coach

West Iredell High School has hired former Alexander Central assistant Matt Wilson as its next head football coach.

Wilson served the previous 10 seasons in Taylorsville, the last eight of which he was the head JV coach and varsity offensive coordinator.

Wilson replaces Shannon Ashley as the Warriors’ head coach and will be their fourth head coach since longtime West Iredell head coach Mark Weycker left following the conclusion of the 2012 season.

Ashley stepped down because he plans to retire in June, according to West Iredell athletic director Mickey Jordan. The Warriors were 2-13 in Ashley’s two seasons at the helm.

As the varsity offensive coordinator, Wilson led an Alexander Central offense that set a school record for points (525) scored in a season in 2016, and in a single game with 82. He coordinated the Cougar offense that set the NCHSAA record for rushing yards (801) and total yards (927) in a game on Sept. 16, 2016, at Ashe County—an 82-42 Cougars victory.

More on this developing story will follow.