West Iredell grads key UNCP softball victory

Two former West Iredell High School players helped propel UNC Pembroke’s softball team to its latest victory, a 6-1 win March 29 over Chowan.

Mary Sells batted 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Madison Dyson earned the win in the pitcher’s circle. Dyson went the distance, allowing one unearned run on five hits and two walks. She struck out three.

Dyson, a sophomore, improved to 7-2 on the season. Sells, a junior who’s started all 26 games, is batting .346 with 14 RBIs and a team-high 27 runs scored. She’s had at least one hit in seven of the Braves’ last eight games.