West Iredell golf fundraiser announced

West Iredell High School will hold a golf tournament fundraiser for its athletic department on June 4 at River Oaks Golf Course.

The tournament format is four-player Captain’s choice. The cost is $300 per team, $75 per individual.

Registration and lunch will be 12:30 p.m. A 1:30 p.m. shotgun start follows.

There will be door prizes as well as closest to the pin prizes. Mulligans are $10 apiece with a maximum of two per player.

Anyone interested in participating should contact either Mickey Jordan, mijordan@iss.k12.nc.us, George Saffos, george_saffos@iss.k12.nc.us, or Shannon Ashley, sashley@iss.k12.nc.us.

