OLIN—A thrilling seventh inning ended with West Iredell triumphing 7-6 over North Iredell in Thursday night’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference baseball game.

The Warriors pushed four runs across home plate in the top of the seventh, breaking a 3-all tie and pulling ahead 7-3.

The Raiders (12-11, 6-8) responded with three runs in the bottom of the seventh but were unable to tie or win it in their final at-bat.

With the victory, West Iredell avenged a 13-3 home loss to North Iredell earlier this season.

Talen Caton led West Iredell at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Corbin Tomlin was 2-for-2, and he drove in a run for the Warriors (9-13, 3-11). Cade Gaither contributed one hit and one RBI. Tyler Ribbeck, Freeman Wallace and Eli Pharr supplied one RBI apiece.

Eli Josey pitched 1.2 innings in relief of Carlos Ortega-DeMorrow and earned the victory. Josey allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two. Ortega-DeMorrow worked 5.1 innings, allowing three runs—only two earned—on three hits and six walks. He struck out four.

Colby Umbarger tripled and drove in a two runs for the Raiders. Hunter Baldwin also had a hit and two RBIs, and Cole Johnson provided one hit and one RBI.

Tate Green doubled. Bryson Morrison and Tyson Combs also provided one hit apiece.

Baldwin got a no decision on the mound after six innings of work. He allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three. Jay Brookshire was saddled with the loss. The Warriors scored four runs—three earned—on one hit and three walks against him.