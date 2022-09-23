West Iredell beats Foard for first win

Using a great defensive performance and efficient offense, West Iredell (1-4, 1-1) defeated Fred T. Foard (0-5, 0-2) 26-8 in front of a homecoming crowd Friday night.

The Warriors jumped out to an early lead on a 6-yard run by CJ Ferguson midway through the first quarter. They added to that lead on a 1-yard run by senior Eric “Bud” Dalton midway through the second.

With less than two minutes left remaining in the half, West Iredell’s punt was blocked by Foard and recovered in the red zone. Foard drove to the 6-yard line.

But with less than 40 seconds on the clock, Foard quarterback Aidan Landrum rolled out and, as he was being taken down, threw the ball right into the hands of West Iredell’s Eli Josey. Josey took the interception all the way to the house, but it was called back on a blindside block. Still, Josey’s interception kept the Tigers scoreless as West Iredell led 13-0 at the half.

“We started out smooth but then we kind of had some hiccups,” West Iredell Head Coach Matt Wilson said. “The defense responded when they needed to respond and made some plays on third down. Third down conversions on offense and then defense stepping up right before the half. We finally put one together, wasn’t the prettiest but we got the win.”

With both teams scoreless in the third, Cade Gaither extended West Iredell’s lead early in the fourth on a 9-yard touchdown pass to senior JJ Glaspy. Foard scored a minute later but West Iredell responded with just over three minutes left with another touchdown run by Ferguson to ice the game.

When the final horn sounded Friday night, Wilson’s team celebrated his first win as a head coach with a Gatorade bath. But Wilson did not want the focus on him. He wanted the focus to be on his seniors and their first win at home in roughly three years.

“I am extremely grateful that we won for the seniors,” Wilson said. “We have like five or six seniors on this team, and they haven’t won a game in 3 years. I’m just happy for the seniors that they got their win, on homecoming, on their home field.”

The Warriors will look to build on their first win next week but will face a tough test as they travel to face off with East Lincoln. For Wilson, it’s never about the next game but about his young team improving daily.

“We don’t really focus on wins and losses here,” Wilson said. “We focus on every day we are getting better and staying positive. Go to work on Monday and try to get better on Monday, that’s all we can do.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Foard;0;0;0;8—8

West Iredell;0;13;0;13—26

First quarter

WI—Ferguson 6 run (Gregory kick), 4:26

Second quarter

WI—Dalton 1 run (kick failed), 5:02

Fourth quarter

WI—Gaither 9 pass to Glaspy (conversion failed), 8:38

FTF—Landrum 7 pass to Simmons (conversion good), 7:03

WI—Ferguson 7 run (Gregory kick), 3:10