MOORESVILLE—It was a historic night Tuesday at Lake Norman.

The top-seeded Wildcats overcame a five-point halftime deficit to beat No. 4 seed North Mecklenburg 57-50 and advance to the 4A West Regional championship game. It’s the first time in program history they’ll play for a regional title and berth in the state championship.

Kirsten Lewis-Williams scored 22 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked five shots for Lake Norman (30-0), which lost its previous two appearances in the West region semifinals, including last season.

“We’ve been here before and fell short,” Lewis-Williams said. “To do this and getting through a tough team like North Meck is amazing.”

Kelsey Rhyne supplied an additional 20 points for the Wildcats, and Samantha Shehan added 11 points, with all of those coming the second half.

“I think everyone could feel the competitiveness,” Lake Norman coach McKenzie Graham said. “I’m glad we were at home. When we were together (with North Meck) in the I-Meck (Conference) we always had battles. (North Meck coach Jennifer Baker has) got a great squad. They’re relentless. They don’t give up.”

Kairah Dixon Booker scored 17 points to lead North Meck (28-2).

Lewis-Williams sank a pair of free throws at the start of the fourth quarter, and the Wildcats led 37-35. It was their first lead since her pull-up jumper propelled them to an 8-7 advantage in the first quarter, when there were five lead changes.

It was 39-37 Lake Norman after Lewis-Williams scored cutting to the basket on a sideline inbound lob pass from Alexis Shehan.

Nevaeh Farmer’s two free throws evened things at 39 at the 7:08 mark.

After the Wildcats fell behind 41-40 on Boston Bates’ bucket, Rhyne answered with four consecutive free throws to put Lake Norman ahead 44-41.

Rhyne’s transition layup on a pass ahead from Lewis-Williams made it 51-47 Lake Norman with 1:38 left.

The Wildcats had the ball, leading 53-50 with 42 seconds left and bled 20 seconds off the clock before the Vikings fouled. Samantha Shehan knocked down two free throws to make it 55-50 and then added two more makes from the charity stripe with 6.5 seconds left to seal the deal.

For the game, the Wildcats were 24 of 29 from the free-throw line.

“I’ll take that,” Graham said. “Their defense is very in your face. We knew we could get some fouls.”

MAKING AN ADJUSTMENT

The Wildcats like to press and press often on defense. But against North Meck, it wasn’t having quite the effect it usually does. The Vikings were slicing through it in the first half.

An 8-2 run in the second quarter allowed the Vikings to seize a 25-18 lead and they led 29-24 at halftime.

The Wildcats, who also prefer man-to-man in the half court, dropped into a half-court zone coming out of the break. North Meck scored only six points in third quarter.

“I didn’t want to go zone,” Graham said. “They were getting too many shots in transition. We knew we had to make a change. We don’t work on that often.”

Samantha Shehan’s 3-pointer pulled the Wildcats within 35-33 in the third.

Rhyne’s layup on a dish from Lewis-Williams tied the game at 35 inside the final minute of the period.

New game.

“We came together as a team at halftime and we said that this wasn’t going to be our last game,” Lewis-Williams said. “We came out with energy and focused on getting stops. That’s where it started was on the defensive end.”

UP NEXT

Lake Norman will play Charlotte Catholic (25-6) at to-be-determined time and location in the 4A West regional championship for a spot in the state title game.

Catholic advanced Tuesday with a 60-49 victory over Watauga (23-7).

The Wildcats lost to Catholic 48-41 in the regional semifinals last season. They defeated the Cougars 62-40 earlier this season on Dec. 22, 2022, at a neutral location.

“They’re a great team. They have a great player in Blanca (Thomas),” Lewis-Williams said of the Cougars’ 6-foot-5 post player, who averages 16.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.2 blocks per game. “It’ll be tough. They’re there for a reason, and we’re there for a reason.”

BOX SCORE

North Meck;11;18;6;15—50

Lake Norman;10;14;11;22—55

NORTH MECK (50): Kairah Dixon Booker 17, Nevaeh Farmer 10, Bates 8, Page 6, Reid 6, Hoover 2, Dellvon 1.

LAKE NORMAN (55): Kirsten Lewis-Williams 22, Kelsey Rhyne 20, Samantha Shehan 11, A. Shehan 2, Sirianni 2.