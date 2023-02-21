MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman’s girls basketball team is on a mission and Hough was in the way. Step one in the quest for the state championship wasn’t a problem Tuesday night.

Behind Kirsten Lewis-Williams’ game-high 27 points, nine rebounds, eight steals and seven assists, the Wildcats, seeded No. 1 in the 4A West, opened the playoffs with a resounding 79-36 victory over Hough, the No. 32 seed.

It was the first of potentially three meetings with former I-Meck Conference foes in the first four rounds, including a possible rematch with No. 4 seed North Mecklenburg in the regional semifinals.

Asked if they were trying to send a message to others, Lake Norman coach McKenzie Graham said, “A little bit. We have a tough road ahead.”

The Wildcats (27-0) advanced to host No. 16 seed Mallard Creek—one of those former conference rivals—in Thursday’s second round. Mallard Creek (24-4) downed No. 17 West Cabarrus (18-9) 58-52 on Tuesday.

Hough ended the season at 14-13.

The Huskies put up a fight in the early going. Jacquelyn Jakubecy scored to give them a 5-4 lead.

Lewis-Williams sparked a 16-0 run and, leading 20-5, the Wildcats never looked back. The senior scored off a steal. Then she stole the ball again and dished the ball to Samantha Shehan for a layup.

Lewis-Williams converted on a post move to make it 12-5. Her offensive rebound and kick out pass to Addison Sirianni for a 3-pointer pushed the advantage to 15-5. Then she stole the ball again and fed Shehan for another layup.

Lewis-Williams drained a stepback jumper, drew a foul and converted the three-point play to cap the spurt.

Sirianni’s 3 was the only made one in the first half for the Wildcats, who led 48-23 at the break. That was out of the ordinary for a team averaging about eight 3s per game. But their extended defense gave the Huskies fits, and they found other ways to score in their half-court sets.

“We tried to attack the gaps” against their zone, Graham said. “But we also got a lot of opportunities in transition.”

Lake Norman led by as many as 39 in the third quarter and 47 in the fourth as it breezed into Round 2.

Alexis Shehan supplied 20 points and seven rebounds. Samantha Shehan contributed 15 points.

Kelsey Rhyne, who averages 13 points per game, made only one basket in the first half. The Lake Norman freshman finished with seven points as well as eight rebounds and four assists.

“She’s not a one-dimensional player,” Graham said.

Post player Jeta North came off the bench to score seven points, including a couple crafty buckets in the paint late in the first half. She finished with seven points as well to go with her five rebounds.

“She’s working on a left hand,” Graham said. “She got in there and did some good things.”

BOX SCORE

Hough;13;10;9;4—36

Lake Norman;25;23;21;10—79

HOUGH (36): Chloe Galombeck 15, Raymond 8, Lowry 5, Jakubecy 4, James 2, TojaLedesma 2.

LAKE NORMAN (79): Kirsten Lewis-Williams 27, Alexis Shehan 20, Samantha Shehan 15, Rhyne 7, North 7, Sirianni 3.