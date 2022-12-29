OLIN—Jewel Allen pumped in a game-high 20 points and North Iredell led wire-to-wire Thursday night, downing Mooresville 54-26 in the North Iredell Holiday Classic semifinals.

The third-seeded Raiders (6-5) took control right away.

Lily Ward turned her steal at midcourt into a transition bucket at the 5:01 mark of the first quarter, capping a 10-0 run to start the contest. She finished with nine points and six steals.

Mooresville (6-6), seeded No. 2, played catch up the rest of the way.

The Blue Devils went nearly four minutes without a point. That ended when Lilly Rumrill’s 3-pointer fell, trimming the deficit to 10-3.

An 11-1 spurt to start the second quarter pushed the Raiders’ advantage to 21-6.

Again, the Blue Devils labored through a dry spell. Rumrill’s steal and layup with 2:07 left in the half served as their first field goal of the period. Turnovers didn’t help.

The Raiders had them locked down on the defensive end.

“We’ve been pretty good defensively outside of the St. Stephens game,” North Iredell coach Brandon Jolly said. “…We pride ourselves on defense and our trapping ability.”

It was a 26-13 North Iredell lead at halftime.

Tatum Bradford fed Allen for a basket on the opening possession of the third quarter. That duo hooked up on the first two field goals of the game was well, including a crisp post-to-post pass and score. Bradford, a sophomore, had three assists to complement her seven points.

“We play four around one (on offense),” Jolly said. “(Bradford) plays the four, but she’s one of the best ball handlers and passers we have. I’m excited about her going forward.”

The lead swelled to as many as 23 in the third quarter and 28 in the fourth.

Rumrill and Seraiah Davis led the Blue Devils with nine points apiece.

UP NEXT

The Raiders advanced to Friday’s tournament championship game to take on either No. 8 seed Statesville (1-5) or No. 4 seed Wilkes Central (3-7). Game time is 7 p.m.

“The key for us is not turning the ball over,” Jolly said. “When we’re not very good it’s because we’re giving the ball away.”

Mooresville matches up with the Statesville-Wilkes Central loser in Friday’s third-place consolation game, which is slated to get under way at 4 p.m.

BOX SCORE

North Iredell;10;16;17;11—54

Mooresville;5;8;8;5—26

NORTH IREDELL (54): Jewel Allen 20, Lily Ward 9, Bradford 7, Lippard 6, Mykins 5, Curlee 5, Wittenmyer 2.

MOORESVILLE (26): Lilly Rumrill 9, Seraiah Davis 9, Piper 6, Bingham 1, Inman 1.