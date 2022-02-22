WATCH NOW: North Iredell outlasts Dudley in OT, moves on to second round

OLIN—Survive and advance. Live to play another day. However you choose to say it, that’s what North Iredell did on Tuesday night in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
Jackson Hawkins put the Raiders on his back after halftime, scoring 19 of his team-high 20 points in the second half and overtime to lead North Iredell (18-8), seeded 16th in the West, to a thrilling 59-56 victory over No. 17 seed Greensboro Dudley (20-9).
“We lost three, four close games this year,” Raiders coach Jeff LeVan said. “It got us ready for this.”
The Panthers pulled ahead 56-54 with 1 minute, 22 seconds left in overtime on Nasir Newkirk’s bucket. It was only his second of the game.
Hawkins answered with a driving layup and drew a foul in the process. He made the subsequent free throw to complete the three-point play, and the Raiders went back in front, 57-56, with 1:06 remaining.
North Iredell played man-to-man practically the entire way, but it went to a 1-3-1 zone after regaining the lead.
LeVan wanted to throw a different defensive look at the Panthers. It worked.
“John (Jackson) got that partial block,” LeVan said with a smile.
Jackson denied a 3-point attempt on the right wing and the Raiders collected the ball.
Hawkins drew a foul with 20 seconds remaining and sank two free throws to make it 59-56.
North Iredell defended the game’s leading scorer, Cam Flippen, closely at the end forcing him into a pair of missed 3-pointers and closing the deal, much to the delight of the Raider faithful.
Fans stormed the court after the Panthers’ final shot was off the mark at the buzzer.
SEND IT TO OT
There were four ties over the final four minutes before Flippen gave Dudley the lead. The Panthers inbounded the ball near their bench. Hawkins applied tight pressure into the backcourt. Flippen dribbled back across the timeline. As Hawkins attempted to recover defensively he was whistled for a foul.
Flippen continued to be automatic from the line and nailed two free throws to give Dudley the lead, 52-50, with 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders raced the ball up court and called timeout. Cole Saunders inbounded the ball near the Raiders’ bench. The pass went to Jackson. He dribbled just inside the arc on the right wing and drained a game-tying shot with 3.6 seconds left despite being well defended on the play.
“It’s my senior year. That’s a shot I’ve practiced all year,” Jackson said. “Mid-range. When the time comes (pause) whatever it takes for us to get that ring. One (win) down, five to go.”
The Panthers had one last chance but had to go the length of the floor. Jackson stole the ball after the inbound pass. He quickly fed it to Beckham Tharpe, whose shot would have won it at the buzzer but the ball rolled off the rim, sending the game to OT.
TALE OF THE TAPE
There were three ties and six lead changes in the first half. The Raiders led 23-20 at the break.
When Hawkins stole the ball and scored on a spectacular scoop shot with 5:35 left in the third, the Raiders held the biggest lead of the game, 31-24.
The Panthers got the deficit back to two by the end of the period, 38-36. Flippen, who was their go-to down the stretch, scored 10 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter.
But North Iredell found a way to pull through.
“This group has matured all year long,” LeVan said. “I’m proud of them.”
OTHER STATS
Spencer Hairston, Dudley’s leading scorer at 20.8 points per game, was limited to 14. Ten of those were in the first half.
“He had taken 186 3-pointers this season,” LeVan said. “He didn’t get off but a few tonight. John Jackson, give him credit. He locked him down.”
Tharpe had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders. Jackson added 11 points, and Saunders had seven.
UP NEXT
North Iredell will play at Western Foothills Athletic Conference foe Hickory in the second round. Hickory (26-1), the top seed in the West, blew out No. 32 seed East Henderson 66-27 in the first round Tuesday.
The Red Tornadoes won both regular-season meetings, 63-52 and 57-55 but, to a man, the Raiders are looking forward to another crack at them.
BOX SCORE
North Iredell 59, Dudley 56 (OT)
Dudley;10;10;16;16;4—56
North Iredell;10;13;15;14;7—59
DUDLEY (56): Cam Flippen 23, Spencer Hairston 14, Foster 6, Newkirk 4, Ingram 3, Sutton 2, McNeil 2, Taylor 2.
NORTH IREDELL (59): Jackson Hawkins 20, Beckham Tharpe 13, John Jackson Jr. 11, Saunders 7, Dancy 3, Grimball 3, Coltrane 2.