WATCH NOW: North Iredell outlasts Dudley in OT, moves on to second round

“It’s my senior year. That’s a shot I’ve practiced all year,” Jackson said. “Mid-range. When the time comes (pause) whatever it takes for us to get that ring. One (win) down, five to go.”

The Panthers had one last chance but had to go the length of the floor. Jackson stole the ball after the inbound pass. He quickly fed it to Beckham Tharpe, whose shot would have won it at the buzzer but the ball rolled off the rim, sending the game to OT.

TALE OF THE TAPE

There were three ties and six lead changes in the first half. The Raiders led 23-20 at the break.

When Hawkins stole the ball and scored on a spectacular scoop shot with 5:35 left in the third, the Raiders held the biggest lead of the game, 31-24.

The Panthers got the deficit back to two by the end of the period, 38-36. Flippen, who was their go-to down the stretch, scored 10 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter.

But North Iredell found a way to pull through.

“This group has matured all year long,” LeVan said. “I’m proud of them.”

OTHER STATS