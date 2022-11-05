RALEIGH—The dream became a reality for North Iredell on Saturday.

The Raiders (33-0) punctuated an unbeaten season at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum, defeating J.H. Rose (28-2) of Greenville in five sets (25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-8) to capture the 3A state championship.

Emma Norris spiked the ball for the final point in the fifth set, sending those on the North Iredell bench rushing onto the court to celebrate with their teammates and touching off a thunderous roar from the hundreds of Raider faithful that made the trip.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling,” said setter Ailena Mykins, part of a talented senior class that’s going out on top.

It was sweet redemption after coming up short in last year’s state final, a four-set loss to Cedar Ridge.

“We knew this is something we could do,” said Norris, also a senior. “Our long-term goal was to get back here and win it.”

5th set statement

Leading 2-1 in the match, North Iredell had a chance to close it out in the fourth set.

It was tied at 23 before Emily Smith and Bowling Green State commit Helen Wilford paired kills to clinch the set win for the Rampants (28-2), who rode a 22-game winning streak into the contest.

There was no backing down from North Iredell.

“We’re a mentally strong team,” Mykins said.

The Raiders opened the decisive fifth set with an 8-1 run. Norris posted four kills during that stretch. Eliza Jenkins chipped in with one kill, and Emily Campbell stuff blocked a Rose spike attempt as well during the spurt.

“We hadn’t played a lot of four sets this season, much less five,” North Iredell coach Dave Markland said. “I was so proud of them going into an extended match and playing with composure.”

It was 10-3 North Iredell after Madison Sigmon slammed home ball softly returned to the net.

Amelia Taft, who’s committed to LSU’s beach volleyball team, tallied three of her 12 kills as Rose battled back to within 11-8.

Then North Iredell shut the door. Sigmon registered a kill to make 12-8. Kaydan Flowers followed with a kill to up the advantage to 13-8, and the Raiders added two more points, including Norris’ final blast, to seal the deal.

Most Valuable Player

Norris was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

The East Carolina commit cranked out a match-best 24 kills.

The Raiders mixed up the sets to different hitters but always seemed to go back to Norris in big moments.

“Some points you just know who to set the ball to,” Mykins said.

Off to a good start

The Raiders surged to an 11-4 lead in the opening set. Rose fought back to within two points.

Emily Campbell supplied two kills to make it 23-18 and 24-19 North Iredell. The Raiders won 25-20 on a Rampants serving error.

That victory snapped a 66-set winning streak for Rose, which swept each of its last 22 opponents.

Middle sets

The match was tied at 1-apiece after Rose took control of the second set near the midway point.

It was 18-18 in the third set. A 6-1 run allowed the Raiders to seize control. Mykins’ ace lifted the Raiders to a 20-18 lead.

Sigmon’s block made it 21-19, then Norris tallied another two kills to push the advantage to 23-19. Rose mustered only one more point.

The fourth set was tight after the Raiders opened up an 11-7 lead. But Rose had enough to extend the match to a fifth set.

Other notables

Wilford added 12 kills for Rose, which swept Cedar Ridge in the East Regional final Tuesday.

Campbell supplied 12 kills and two blocks. Sigmon and Jenkins added nine and six kills, respectively, and Kaydan Flowers and Jenkins each had two blocks.

Sigmon racked up 24 digs for the Raiders. Tilley Collins added 22 digs. Megyn Gaither contributed another 20 digs. Each came up big at times on the back row to extend points.

Mykins finished with 29 assists, and Gaither added 20.