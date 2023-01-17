MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman is simply on another level right now. The Wildcats (18-0, 6-0) offered a reminder Tuesday night.

The state’s top-ranked 4A team blitzed crosstown rival Mooresville with an overwhelming show of force in the opening quarter, building a 26-point lead and never looking back on the way to a 76-38 victory.

“They’ve handled it well,” Lake Norman coach McKenzie Graham said of the ranking. “… We’re in a position we’ve never been before. It’s created a lot of excitement. They’re not afraid (to be a No. 1).”

Addison Sirianni’s layup off a Samantha Shehan steal and assist punctuated a 14-0 run to start the game against the Blue Devils (9-9, 2-4).

Kirsten Lewis-Williams dished the ball to Sirianni on the wing, and Sirianni buried a 3-pointer to raise the lead to 24-4.

Shehan’s 3 capped a 34-point first quarter for the Wildcats. They led 34-8 entering the second quarter and 52-21 at halftime.

Game over.

The lead eclipsed 40 points in the third quarter and the clock ran continuously from there.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Lake Norman guard Kelsey Rhyne led all players in points and rebounds with 21 and 14, respectively.

She’s just a freshman.

A freshman who, oh by the way, played middle school ball at Mooresville Middle.

“That’s why she played the whole game,” Graham said, cracking a smile.

Rhyne knocked down three 3-pointers in the first quarter, including one from about 24 feet. She had five 3s for the game.

“Her release is what makes her shot so special,” Graham said. “Even if you’re up on her she can get off about any shot.”

‘DIFFERENT STYLE’

The Wildcats graduated center Aly Wadkovski, who played in last summer’s East-West All-Star Game in Greensboro after averaging 11.9 points and 8.3 rebounds as a senior.

Now they’re more of a five-guard lineup that likes to extend the defensive pressure and push tempo off missed baskets, which worked again against Mooresville.

“It’s a completely different style of play,” Graham said. “When you lose a 6-(foot)-3 player, you’re losing a post presence on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.

“Last year, we kind of kept the press in our back pocket,” she continued. “Now, we just jump in on it off the bat.”

OTHER NOTABLES

Lewis-Williams, a senior and reigning R&L County Player of the Year, turned in another well-rounded game, scoring 13 points, assisting 11 buckets and grabbing seven rebounds.

Lake Norman collected 19 points from Samantha Shehan, who bears a greater role this season.

“Sam has got her confidence,” Graham said. “It’s really increased from freshman to sophomore.”

Shehan’s twin sister, Alexis, also a sophomore, added 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.

The Wildcats average almost 23 3-point attempts per game. They made nine as a team on Tuesday.

“They all have the green light to shoot it,” Graham said.

Seraiah Davis scored 13 of her team-high 16 points in the first half for the Blue Devils. Cadence Lane added eight points.

UP NEXT

Mooresville travels to Cox Mill on Friday.

The Wildcats return to action on Tuesday when they host Kannapolis A.L. Brown.

BOX SCORE

Mooresville;8;13;10;7—38

Lake Norman;34;18;21;3—76

MOORESVILLE (38): Seraiah Davis 16, Lane 8, Piper 4, Bingham 3, Rumrill 3, Inman 2, Lowe 2.

LAKE NORMAN: Kelsey Rhyne 21, Samantha Shehan 19, Kirsten Lewis-Williams 13, Alexis Shehan 13, Addison Sirianni 10.