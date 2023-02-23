MOORESVILLE—Kirsten Lewis-Williams had a message for her Lake Norman teammates as the regular season wound down.

“On Senior Day, Kirsten said she’s going to do everything possible to make sure we go as far as we’re capable of this year,” Wildcats coach McKenzie Graham said. “For us, it’s the state championship.”

Lewis-Williams backed up her words in the second round of the 4A state playoffs Thursday night, shouldering a significant load as Lake Norman (28-0), the top seed in the West, defeated No. 16 seed Mallard Creek 80-61.

The senior poured in a game-high 30 points to go with her 13 rebounds, eight steals and six assists.

The Mavericks (24-5), champions of the Queen City Athletic Conference tournament, trailed by 17 at halftime. Post player Isabella Childs scored six of her team-high 14 points as Mallard Creek opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run.

That trimmed the deficit to 48-40 with only a little more than 2 minutes elapsing.

“That’s a good basketball team,” Graham said of the Mavericks. “We knew it would be a battle. We knew there would be some adversity.”

Samantha Shehan buried a 3-pointer to put the Wildcats back up by double digits, 51-40.

Lake Norman outscored Mallard Creek 15-6 the remainder of the third quarter, including a 9-0 spurt to close the period, securing the biggest lead of the game to that point, 66-46.

The Mavericks never drew closer than 16 in the fourth quarter. They had upset on the mind early, jumping out to a 7-0 advantage to begin the game.

The Mavericks welcomed the fast pace, and that fast start got their fans into it.

“They thrive off of chaos,” Graham said. “We knew if we could handle that we’d be OK.”

Unbeaten Lake Norman refused to be rattled. The Wildcats responded with a 12-2 run capped by Shehan’s 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Kelsey Rhyne bookended an 8-2 Wildcats run to begin the second quarter with a pair of 3s, upping the lead to 29-17.

Mallard Creek came out of its zone defense and Lewis-Williams went to work driving to the basket and posting up smaller defenders. With the Wildcats leading 31-22, she scored 13 points as Lake Norman pushed its halftime advantage to 48-31.

“She’s a gamer,” Graham said. “She rises to the occasion.”

Truth be told, there may not be a better starting five in the state.

In Alexis Shehan’s mind, there isn’t. “I feel like our chemistry is the best,” the sophomore said.

In addition to Lewis-Williams’ big game, Rhyne made four 3s and finished with 18 points. Alexis Shehan tossed in 15 points. Samantha Shehan added 14 points.

That quartet and Addison Sirianni are a matchup nightmare for most because they do so many things well. They fast break and press with great success and regularity. Their performance doesn’t suffer despite playing enormous minutes.

“We’re all in pretty good shape,” Alexis Shehan said.

“Our main thing is pressure defense,” she added. “Everyone is pushing each other. We’ve built our endurance.”

UP NEXT

The Wildcats will try to endure a third-round test Saturday.

Lake Norman will host No. 8 seed Independence (25-3) at a to-be-determined time. Independence advanced Thursday with a 55-45 victory over No. 24 seed Porter Ridge (16-11).

BOX SCORE

Mallard Creek;15;16;15;15—61

Lake Norman;21;27;18;14—80

MALLARD CREEK (61): Isabella Childs 14, Jazmeen Stone 12, Elle Stone 10, Young 8, Tapley 7, Titus 6, Easterling 2, Toscano 2.

LAKE NORMAN (80): Kirsten Lewis-Williams 30, Kelsey Rhyne 18, Alexis Shehan 15, Samantha Shehan 14, Sirianni 2, Buoniconti 1.