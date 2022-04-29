WATCH NOW: Iredell County track and field champions crowned

Mooresville’s boys and girls teams captured titles during the Iredell County Track and Field Championships on Thursday at Statesville High School.
The Blue Devil boys won by a 55-point margin over runner-up Lake Norman. The Blue Devil girls’ 144 points outdistanced second-place South Iredell by 20.
Treyvon Birchett of Mooresville was named the male MVP of the event. West Iredell’s Alaya Gillespie was named the female MVP.
TEAM SCORES
Boys: Mooresville 216.5, Lake Norman 161.5, South Iredell 90, North Iredell 76, Pine Lake Prep 62, Statesville 60, West Iredell 27.
Girls: Mooresville 144, South Iredell 124, Pine Lake Prep 121, Lake Norman 112, North Iredell 76, West Iredell 55, Statesville 50, Langtree Charter 1.
TOP 3 FINISHERS
(TRACK EVENTS)
4x800-meter relay
Boys: Mooresville 8:49.01, North Iredell 8:55.35, Pine Lake Prep 8:56.92
Girls: North Iredell 10:21.25, Pine Lake Prep 10:21.66, Lake Norman 10:27.04
110-meter hurdles
Boys: Kaden Pigeon (M) 15.08, Taye Rajapho (SI) 16.53, Antaveon Steele (WI) 16.54.
100-meter hurdles
Girls: Kendal Hudson (M) 17.00, Stefania Williams (PLP) 17.28, Ana Brijeski (LN) 18.69.
100 meters
Boys: Zamari Stevenson (S) 11.13, A.J. Graham (M) 11.41, Alberton Leslie (LN) 11.42
Girls: Janiya Johnson (SI) 12.23, Nakirah Adams (S) 12.29, Alaya Gillespie (WI) 12.36.
4x200-meter relay
Boys: Mooresville 1:32.14, Statesville 1:33.57, Pine Lake Prep 1:33.94
Girls: Statesville 1:50.27, South Iredell 1:51.50, North Iredell 1:54.19
1,600 meters
Boys: Tanner Smith (M) 4:40.40, Noah Dunn (M) 4:41.29, Clark Kremar (M) 4:42.44
Girls: Maddie Huecker (LN) 5:34.26, Sami Homburger (M) 5:36.16, Ella Moore (M) 5:36.82
4x100-meter relay
Boys: Statesville 44.19, Mooresville 44.35, South Iredell 44.40
Girls: Statesville 51.86, South Iredell 52.38, North Iredell 54.88
400 meters
Boys: Kyle Sayre (LN) 51.95, Messiah Ramseur (M) 51.97, Brodie Anderson (NI) 53.34
Girls: Alaya Gillespie (WI) 57.84, Rylee Hegedus (PLP) 58.85, Lauren Vanderpool (M) 59.10
300-meter hurdles
Boys: Treyvon Birchett (M) 42.46, Parker Anderson (NI) 43.68, Johntay Gaither (SI) 43.85
Girls: Riley Vanness (LN) 50.86, Kendal Hudson (M) 51.58, Stefania Williams (PLP) 53.90
800 meters
Boys: Miller Brannen (LN) 1:56.82, Logan Dingman (LN) 1:57.14, Noah Dunn (M) 1:58.94
Girls: Mary Loring (LN) 2:26.26, Ella Moore (M) 2:31.60, Caroline Ingram (PLP) 2:36.06
4x400-meter relay
Boys: Lake Norman 3:34.28, North Iredell 3:42.50, Mooresville 3:47.05
Girls: Pine Lake Prep 4:11.71, Lake Norman 4:15.26, Mooresville 4:30.41
3,200 meters
Boys: Tanner Smith (M) 9:54.52, Dalton Graves (LN) 9:58.64, Michael Martinez (M) 10:16.83
Girls: Sami Homburger (M) 12:05.29, Abby Pike (PLP) 12:26.57, Ella Moore (M) 12:33.31
(FIELD EVENTS)
High jump
Boys: Treyvon Birchett (M) 6-2, Gus Linker (PLP) 6-0, Jackson Hawkins (NI) 5-10
Girls: Emily Campbell (NI) 4-10, Danielle Hazlewood (LN) 4-8, Rachael Shubert (M) 4-6
Pole vault
Boys: Jake Morgan (PLP) 14-0, Drew Evans (LN) 12-0, Walton Cooney (SI) 11-0
Girls: Trinity Frayer (SI) 9-9, Emma Leon (SI) 9-0, Jordan Scarrow (LN) 7-6
Long jump
Boys: Treyvon Birchett (M) 21-5, John Jackson (NI) 20-7, Luke Baldwin (LN) 19-2
Girls: Alaya Gillespie (WI) 16-11, Stefania Williams (PLP) 15-5.50, Emily Rodden (SI) 15-4
Triple jump
Boys: Treyvon Birchett (M) 43-8, Luke Baldwin (LN) 39-0, Wesley Guilford (PLP) 37-2.50
Girls: Danielle Hazlewood (LN) 39-11, Stefania Williams (PLP) 33-10, Emily Rodden (SI) 33.7-50
Shot put
Boys: Will Rizzi (M) 49-2, Ethan Callaway (LN) 43-1.50, Gavin Reed (SI) 42-11
Girls: Shanell St. Price (SI) 33-10, Jewel Allen (NI) 30-9, Claire Humm (SI) 28-8
Discus
Boys: Will Rizzi (M) 130-0, Gavin Reed (SI) 129-7, Jawayne Torrence (LN) 124-9
Girls: Molly Brannen (LN) 91-7, Olivia Humphrey (SI) 83-2, Claire Humm (SI) 80-4