WATCH NOW: Iredell County track and field champions crowned

Mooresville’s boys and girls teams captured titles during the Iredell County Track and Field Championships on Thursday at Statesville High School.

The Blue Devil boys won by a 55-point margin over runner-up Lake Norman. The Blue Devil girls’ 144 points outdistanced second-place South Iredell by 20.

Treyvon Birchett of Mooresville was named the male MVP of the event. West Iredell’s Alaya Gillespie was named the female MVP.

TEAM SCORES

Boys: Mooresville 216.5, Lake Norman 161.5, South Iredell 90, North Iredell 76, Pine Lake Prep 62, Statesville 60, West Iredell 27.

Girls: Mooresville 144, South Iredell 124, Pine Lake Prep 121, Lake Norman 112, North Iredell 76, West Iredell 55, Statesville 50, Langtree Charter 1.

TOP 3 FINISHERS

(TRACK EVENTS)

4x800-meter relay

Boys: Mooresville 8:49.01, North Iredell 8:55.35, Pine Lake Prep 8:56.92

Girls: North Iredell 10:21.25, Pine Lake Prep 10:21.66, Lake Norman 10:27.04

110-meter hurdles

Boys: Kaden Pigeon (M) 15.08, Taye Rajapho (SI) 16.53, Antaveon Steele (WI) 16.54.

100-meter hurdles

Girls: Kendal Hudson (M) 17.00, Stefania Williams (PLP) 17.28, Ana Brijeski (LN) 18.69.

100 meters

Boys: Zamari Stevenson (S) 11.13, A.J. Graham (M) 11.41, Alberton Leslie (LN) 11.42

Girls: Janiya Johnson (SI) 12.23, Nakirah Adams (S) 12.29, Alaya Gillespie (WI) 12.36.

4x200-meter relay

Boys: Mooresville 1:32.14, Statesville 1:33.57, Pine Lake Prep 1:33.94

Girls: Statesville 1:50.27, South Iredell 1:51.50, North Iredell 1:54.19

1,600 meters

Boys: Tanner Smith (M) 4:40.40, Noah Dunn (M) 4:41.29, Clark Kremar (M) 4:42.44

Girls: Maddie Huecker (LN) 5:34.26, Sami Homburger (M) 5:36.16, Ella Moore (M) 5:36.82

4x100-meter relay

Boys: Statesville 44.19, Mooresville 44.35, South Iredell 44.40

Girls: Statesville 51.86, South Iredell 52.38, North Iredell 54.88

400 meters

Boys: Kyle Sayre (LN) 51.95, Messiah Ramseur (M) 51.97, Brodie Anderson (NI) 53.34

Girls: Alaya Gillespie (WI) 57.84, Rylee Hegedus (PLP) 58.85, Lauren Vanderpool (M) 59.10

300-meter hurdles

Boys: Treyvon Birchett (M) 42.46, Parker Anderson (NI) 43.68, Johntay Gaither (SI) 43.85

Girls: Riley Vanness (LN) 50.86, Kendal Hudson (M) 51.58, Stefania Williams (PLP) 53.90

800 meters

Boys: Miller Brannen (LN) 1:56.82, Logan Dingman (LN) 1:57.14, Noah Dunn (M) 1:58.94

Girls: Mary Loring (LN) 2:26.26, Ella Moore (M) 2:31.60, Caroline Ingram (PLP) 2:36.06

4x400-meter relay

Boys: Lake Norman 3:34.28, North Iredell 3:42.50, Mooresville 3:47.05

Girls: Pine Lake Prep 4:11.71, Lake Norman 4:15.26, Mooresville 4:30.41

3,200 meters

Boys: Tanner Smith (M) 9:54.52, Dalton Graves (LN) 9:58.64, Michael Martinez (M) 10:16.83

Girls: Sami Homburger (M) 12:05.29, Abby Pike (PLP) 12:26.57, Ella Moore (M) 12:33.31

(FIELD EVENTS)

High jump

Boys: Treyvon Birchett (M) 6-2, Gus Linker (PLP) 6-0, Jackson Hawkins (NI) 5-10

Girls: Emily Campbell (NI) 4-10, Danielle Hazlewood (LN) 4-8, Rachael Shubert (M) 4-6

Pole vault

Boys: Jake Morgan (PLP) 14-0, Drew Evans (LN) 12-0, Walton Cooney (SI) 11-0

Girls: Trinity Frayer (SI) 9-9, Emma Leon (SI) 9-0, Jordan Scarrow (LN) 7-6

Long jump

Boys: Treyvon Birchett (M) 21-5, John Jackson (NI) 20-7, Luke Baldwin (LN) 19-2

Girls: Alaya Gillespie (WI) 16-11, Stefania Williams (PLP) 15-5.50, Emily Rodden (SI) 15-4

Triple jump

Boys: Treyvon Birchett (M) 43-8, Luke Baldwin (LN) 39-0, Wesley Guilford (PLP) 37-2.50

Girls: Danielle Hazlewood (LN) 39-11, Stefania Williams (PLP) 33-10, Emily Rodden (SI) 33.7-50

Shot put

Boys: Will Rizzi (M) 49-2, Ethan Callaway (LN) 43-1.50, Gavin Reed (SI) 42-11

Girls: Shanell St. Price (SI) 33-10, Jewel Allen (NI) 30-9, Claire Humm (SI) 28-8

Discus

Boys: Will Rizzi (M) 130-0, Gavin Reed (SI) 129-7, Jawayne Torrence (LN) 124-9

Girls: Molly Brannen (LN) 91-7, Olivia Humphrey (SI) 83-2, Claire Humm (SI) 80-4

