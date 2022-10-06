Warrior Warfield, Viking Valley take center stage Friday

Two intra-county rivalry showdowns highlight Week 8 of the high school football season.

Bragging rights and conference positioning are on the line.

The following are Friday night’s matchups:

Statesville (3-3, 2-1) at West Iredell (1-5, 1-2)Last year’s meeting: Zamari Stevenson (now a freshman at Wake Forest) caught two touchdown passes, rushed for two touchdowns and recorded an interception as the Greyhounds romped to a 56-7 homecoming win.

Last week: Phoenix Lawrence rushed for two touchdowns and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Titus Myers as Statesville rolled to a 49-13 victory at winless Fred T. Foard; West Iredell yielded 22 points in the opening quarter and was overwhelmed by league favorite East Lincoln, 50-0.

Outlook: If Statesville hopes to stay in the hunt for the Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship, possibly winning its fifth straight league title, this is a must win. East Lincoln isn’t likely to lose twice down the stretch. The Warriors will be up for this game as always, but it will be tough to match the Greyhounds’ big-play capabilities.

West Iredell has moved the game time up to 6 p.m.

Mooresville (5-1, 2-0) at South Iredell (4-2, 1-1)Last year’s meeting: Sebastian Brown completed 13 of 15 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns, leading Mooresville to a 42-7 victory over the visiting Vikings.

Last week: Jawarn Howell finished with 17 carries for 141 yards and three touchdowns and Kyjuan Westmoreland added 74 yards and one TD on 12 carries in the Blue Devils’ 40-28 nonconference win at Providence; South Iredell jumped out front at Hickory Ridge but suffered its first Greater Metro Conference loss, 41-7.

Outlook: On paper, this game doesn’t appear it might be as close as the records suggest. The Blue Devils downed Hickory Ridge 40-22 a couple of weeks ago. The Vikings could be looking at another lopsided loss unless they slow Mooresville’s vaunted rushing attack, a big contributor to the Blue Devils’ 35-points-per-game scoring average.

Hickory (4-2, 2-1) at North Iredell (1-5, 1-2)

Last year’s meeting: The Red Tornadoes blew past North Iredell, 48-0.

Last week: Zander Faulkner’s 9-yard touchdown run with 7 minutes, 14 seconds left broke up the shutout but North Iredell gave up 317 rushing yards and lost 38-7 to North Lincoln; Hickory scored 35 straight points bridging the second and third quarters to beat St. Stephens 42-28.

Outlook: If last week is any indication, the Raiders will have their hands full with receiver Dashawn Medley. The Hickory junior is coming off a big night against St. Stephens, which beat North Iredell 21-7. Medley caught four passes for 219 yards, including TDs covering 53, 70 and 48 yards. He also rushed for a 63-yard score.

Lake Norman (6-0, 2-0) at Hickory Ridge (4-3, 2-1)

Last year’s meeting: The Ragin’ Bulls pitched a shutout, beating the Wildcats 27-0.

Last week: Lake Norman rushed for 324 yards in a 34-16 win at West Cabarrus; Caden Haywood completed 14 of 23 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown in a 41-7 win over South Iredell.

Outlook: Huge game in the Greater Metro Conference. Lake Norman’s bid to remain unbeaten and continue a push for the conference title meets its toughest challenge since the Wildcats began league play Sept. 23. Hickory Ridge’s bid to repeat as GMC champ takes a big hit if it can’t upend the Wildcats.