VT Hoffman

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (Statesville H.S.) earned a spot on the Outland Trophy watch list, the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday.
The Outland Trophy is the third-oldest major college football award and recognizes the best interior offensive or defensive lineman in the country. The award honors its namesake, Dr. John Outland, who was an All-American offensive lineman at the University of Pennsylvania in 1897.
Hoffman (6-foot-3, 317 pounds) started all 11 contests at center for Virginia Tech in 2020. He helped the Hokies lead the ACC in rushing at 240.1 yards per game. The Hokies scored 27 rushing touchdowns on the season and amassed better than 200 rush yards eight times, 250-plus six times and 300 or more rushing yards on three occasions.
Last season Hoffman was twice named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week. He was an All-ACC first-team honoree of Eric Mac Lain and was an honorable mention pick on the official All-ACC squad. Hoffman has also been nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, one of the most coveted community service awards in college football.
The Outland Trophy winner will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards televised on ESPN in December.
Keaton joins Averett coaching staff
Statesville native Qualin Keaton joined the Averett University football coaching staff as an assistant defensive backs coach this month.
Keaton was a four-year member of the program at Averett, where he earned his bachelor of science in sports management in May.
From 2016-19, Keaton played defensive back. He was also a part of the team's leadership council. Keaton saw action in 22 varsity games and made 19 total tackles with one pass deflection at safety. He also interned with the program as an assistant coach.
In addition, Keaton’s coaching background includes Pop Warner youth football, as well as volunteering at his alma mater, Statesville High School. Keaton has also been active in the Danville, Va., and Statesville communities through service activities with God's Storehouse, the Danville Cropwalk, mentoring at Bonner Middle School and mentoring with Power Cross Ministries.
Shot clock for high school basketball allowed by state adoption in 2022-23
Beginning with the 2022-23 season, a 35-second shot clock will be permitted in high school basketball games by state association adoption. A proposal for a national rule mandating a shot clock was not approved.
A shot clock was among the topics discussed by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Basketball Rules Committee at its annual meeting April 20-22. The recommendation was approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.
“The (N.C. High School Athletic Association) is aware that the NFHS has approved the use of a shot clock by state association adoption beginning in 2022-2023,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said. “The Board of Directors and staff will consult with our Basketball Coaches Association as well as system-wide and school athletic directors to make the best decision for the student-athletes of our state in the coming months.”
Babe Ruth baseball preps for fall season
Babe Ruth of Iredell County is currently making plans for its 2021 Fall baseball season. Several teams have already been formed.
Leagues for the following age groups will be offered: 5-6 (t-ball), 7-8 (coaches pitch), 9-10, 11-12, 13-15.
Players must play in the age group that they will play in next spring.
If your child is not currently on a team but you wish for them to play contact Wayne Harwell at 704-902-6039 or bwayneharwell@gmail.com and they will be placed on a team.