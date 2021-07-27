Virginia Tech's Hoffman named to Outland Trophy watch list

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (Statesville H.S.) earned a spot on the Outland Trophy watch list, the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday.

The Outland Trophy is the third-oldest major college football award and recognizes the best interior offensive or defensive lineman in the country. The award honors its namesake, Dr. John Outland, who was an All-American offensive lineman at the University of Pennsylvania in 1897.

Hoffman (6-foot-3, 317 pounds) started all 11 contests at center for Virginia Tech in 2020. He helped the Hokies lead the ACC in rushing at 240.1 yards per game. The Hokies scored 27 rushing touchdowns on the season and amassed better than 200 rush yards eight times, 250-plus six times and 300 or more rushing yards on three occasions.

Last season Hoffman was twice named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week. He was an All-ACC first-team honoree of Eric Mac Lain and was an honorable mention pick on the official All-ACC squad. Hoffman has also been nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, one of the most coveted community service awards in college football.

The Outland Trophy winner will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards televised on ESPN in December.