USC All-American Scoles earns courage award

“Adversity is a teacher, but often we won’t understand until we’re on the other side,” she continued. “The lessons I learned from my injuries served me well when I transferred to USC during COVID-19. When the circumstances are outside of your control, you must focus on what you can control. For me, that was intentionally connecting with friends through technology, making sure I was doing home workouts every day, journaling, and making nutritious meals. When the world stops, you don’t have to. Making a conscious effort to reframe the situation, find the silver lining, and make the best use of your time will not only serve you, but those around you. Our actions affect others, and I want to be a light to everyone I encounter. During a year pronounced by isolation, I chose to make the interactions we do have count.”