USC All-American Scoles earns courage award

Southern Cal beach volleyball All-American and Mooresville native Julia Scoles (South Iredell H.S.) was named one of two inaugural winners of the CalHOPE Courage Award presented by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), in association with The Associated Press (AP) and CalHOPE, on Tuesday.
This new award program recognizes inspiring student-athletes at California colleges and universities who have demonstrated courage in the face of adversity. CalHOPE is a crisis counseling and support resource for communities impacted by public health emergencies or natural disasters, operated by the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS).
Scoles, a high school All-American who led South Iredell to the 3A state volleyball championship, will be recognized on March 10 at a virtual ceremony by the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-Being.
The event, hosted by First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, will be attended by the 16 council members, including CalHOPE Courage Award Ambassador Ronnie Lott and fellow California sports legends Cheryl Miller, Brandi Chastain, and Kristi Yamaguchi. Lott (football) and Miller (basketball) are each members of the USC Athletics Hall of Fame.
The CalHOPE Courage Award will honor two student-athletes monthly who fit the award criteria, which may include overcoming the stress, anxiety, and mental trauma associated with personal hardships, injury, or life circumstances, particularly during the COVID public health emergency. At the end of each academic year, two of the honorees will be selected as annual CalHOPE Courage Award winners, and a donation will be made in their names to go toward mental health services at their schools. Stories of all the honorees are available at CalHOPECourageAward.com and via social media on Twitter and Instagram at @CalHOPE_Courage.
“CalHOPE is honored to recognize student-athletes throughout the state like Julia … who, despite setbacks, have overcome life’s challenges to continue to perform their best as both scholars and athletes,” said Dr. Jim Kooler, Behavioral Health Special Consultant for DHCS.
Scoles is a graduate student at USC’s Marshall School of Business, pursuing a Master of Science degree in Entrepreneurship and Innovation. At the start of her sophomore year at the University of North Carolina in 2017, Scoles suffered three serious concussions that resulted in a myriad of health issues, including hyponatremia, vision problems, heart problems, spinal complications, and more. These post-concussion syndrome ailments and the accompanying mental trauma forced her to miss her sophomore season, retire from indoor volleyball, and transfer to the University of Hawai’i where she played beach volleyball. She overcame those physical and mental obstacles to thrive on the sand, where she compiled an impressive 36-8 record, and in the classroom, where she completed her undergraduate degree.
In the fall of 2020, Scoles transferred to USC, where she had to deal with the challenges of COVID-19 as she established a new life, practiced with her new team, and bonded with new teammates. Again, she adapted well, earning AVCA All-America honors and helping the Trojans win the 2021 NCAA championship. She uses her experiences with head injuries to educate others about the dangers associated with concussions in athletics and the mental health challenges associated with head injuries.
Additionally, she shares her experience as a mentor with the Concussion Legacy Foundation.
“The concussions seemed to take everything from me. All I once knew about myself was stripped away. I lost my joyful personality and my identity as a student, an athlete, and a teammate. I was in the lowest emotional state,” Scoles said.
“Adversity is a teacher, but often we won’t understand until we’re on the other side,” she continued. “The lessons I learned from my injuries served me well when I transferred to USC during COVID-19. When the circumstances are outside of your control, you must focus on what you can control. For me, that was intentionally connecting with friends through technology, making sure I was doing home workouts every day, journaling, and making nutritious meals. When the world stops, you don’t have to. Making a conscious effort to reframe the situation, find the silver lining, and make the best use of your time will not only serve you, but those around you. Our actions affect others, and I want to be a light to everyone I encounter. During a year pronounced by isolation, I chose to make the interactions we do have count.”
Scoles and the No. 1-ranked USC beach volleyball team (1-0) opened the 2022 campaign with a 5-0 sweep of 15th-ranked Long Beach State last Thursday and will play four duals this weekend (March 5-6) in the Battle For L.A. Invitational hosted jointly by USC and UCLA at Mapes Beach and Merle Norman Stadium.