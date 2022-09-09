Unbeaten South Iredell set to battle No. 1 East Forsyth

Iredell County’s two remaining unbeaten teams are the only ones in action tonight. South Iredell and Lake Norman both hit the road looking to get to 4-0.

The taller order to get there belongs to the Vikings (3-0). They visit Kernersville to face East Forsyth (2-0), the No. 1 team in the state—regardless of classification—according to MaxPreps.

“For us, it’s about taking care of South Iredell,” coach Mitch Johnson said. “It doesn’t matter the opponent. You respect them but don’t fear them. Take care of South Iredell football, and hopefully the scoreboard will reflect that.”

South Iredell obtained film on the Eagles last Friday. Johnson said this week they’ve been devising a game plan they hope gives them the best chance to be successful.

The Eagles have had an extra week to prepare. They throttled Wake Forest Rolesville 49-0 in Week 2 and had their open date last Friday.

Johnson said South Iredell is “pretty healthy” entering the matchup and that he thought perhaps only one player would miss the game.

“But we’ve got some depth,” he said. “We live by that next-man-up mentality.”

The teams met last fall in Troutman. Despite being shorthanded due to COVID protocols, the Vikings hung around for a half, trailing 17-7 at the break before ultimately losing 59-7. Jaylen-Alexander Raynor threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a 45-yard score to lead East Forsyth.

Johnson offered high praise for Raynor, an Arkansas State commit who directs an East Forsyth offense averaging 543 yards of total offense so far this season.

Raynor has made a big contribution toward their 354 rushing yards average, and the 6-foot, 185-pounder has thrown for an average of 189 yards.

“Their QB is special,” Johnson said. “There’s a reason he’s going to a D-I school. It’s important for our guys to understand their job and try to contain him. Maybe we can shake him.”

The Eagles, who also feature Duke commit Que’Sean Brown, are three years removed from winning the 4A state championship. They reached the 4A state quarterfinals in 2021.

“Let’s go see what we can do,” Johnson said.

The Vikings, 2-8 a year ago, are trending in the right direction as they encounter their toughest test to this point.

“The atmosphere around here is good but it’s just three weeks,” Johnson said. “We’re not close to our goals. We’re not satisfied. But there is a positive attitude, and I think we’ve brought some of that Viking pride back into the school.”