Tyler Young named top offensive player in Big South Conference

Campbell redshirt-sophomore midfielder Tyler Young (Statesville Christian School) was recently voted the 2021 Big South Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Year by the conference’s head coaches.

The Troutman native is the second Camel to win Attacking/Offensive Player of the Year honors in the last three seasons. He was the Big South’s top scorer during the regular season with 27 points. That included a league-leading nine assists.

Young also scored nine goals, which ranked second overall in the conference, and he was seventh in the nation in assists and 11th in points scored.

“Tyler came to us as a recruit in 2019 with loads of upside,” Camels coach Dustin Fonder said. “He patiently red-shirted that 2019 season and during that time honed his craft, and his hard work and development is now coming to fruition as he is one of the most dangerous attacking players in the region.”

Campbell was 9-0-1 this season when Young tallied at least one point. He was a two-time Big South Offensive Player of the Week honoree.

Named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week on Sept. 29, Young had a career-high three assists versus Gardner-Webb and notched two goals and a helper at UNC Asheville during the season.