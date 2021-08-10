Tucker savoring rodeo lifestyle

“It’s cool for me to go with a kid like that that’s hungry and wants to go to every one of them and wants to win and wants to go to NFR and all those things. It’s kind of cool for me and really gives me some more fire,” Yates said after winning the Frontier Days buckle in tie-down roping for the second time. “I don’t know how much I can show him, really. I’ve never entered the team roping quite as much as everybody else, but I’m learning how to enter and do all that. I guess you could say me and him are kind of learning together a little bit.”

Over the July 4 weekend, Tucker picked up a pair of checks for top 10 finishes at the Cody (Wyoming) Stampede and the Mandan (North Dakota) Rodeo Days. The goings have been a little tough since, but Tucker isn’t concerned.

What started at the Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo in Odessa, Texas, back in January will keep going until late November. Tucker has a lot of miles to cover between now and then. He’ll throw a lot of ropes and, with a little luck, win a few dollars along the way.

One thing is for sure: He plans to enjoy every minute of it.

“I try not to overthink it. These rodeos are awesome. You always hear about them growing up and you’re like, ‘Man, I dream of roping there one day.’ But I try not to overthink it,” Tucker said. “You’ve got to do good at some point. You can’t make it a big deal.”