TRACK & FIELD: Roadrunners in midst of successful first season

Statesville Track Club

The Statesville Track Club Roadrunners qualified 17 athletes for the upcoming AAU National Junior Olympics.

A first-year, 501(c)(3) organization, the Roadrunners feature competitors from around the Statesville area ranging in age from 5 to 18 years old.

“As North Carolina grows more in track and field, the discipline to improve at this sport is vital for our kids to learn at a younger age,” said Club President Dave Rucker, who starred at Statesville High. “That’s what we are looking to provide for these kids to improve Iredell County as a whole in this sport.”

As a USA Track & Field/AAU organization, Statesville Track Club competes against the best talent across the state and nation, with plans to develop its kids into solid track and field athletes. The season started in March and commences later this summer at the AAU National Junior Olympics hosted in Greensboro by North Carolina A&T. Competition will be held from July 30-Aug 6.

Nearly 40 athletes signed up for Statesville Track Club’s inaugural season and almost half qualified for nationals based on performances at the N.C. AAU Super Regional meet. The top eight in N.C. move on to nationals.

Success wasn’t limited to a couple of events. The Roadrunners qualified in relays, sprints, hurdles, distance and jumps.

“You have to be in the top 8 (at regionals) to move on to Nationals, with a lot of these age groups having close to 100 kids per age group,” Rucker said. “So to go through all those rounds and make it to the national championship speaks to the type of talent that our kids in Statesville possess, and (Statesville Track Club) just provides a platform for them to showcase their talents.”

