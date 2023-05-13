PUMPKIN CENTER—Led by Statesville’s Janiya Johnson, Iredell County athletes captured five event titles during the 3A West Regional track and field meet at North Lincoln High School on Friday.

Johnson won the regional championship in the girls’ 100 meters (11.69 seconds) and 200 meters (24.02), and she helped the Greyhounds’ 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays win regional titles with times of 47.59 and 1:41.00, respectively.

North Iredell’s boys claimed the 4x800-meter relay championship with a time of 8:15.37.

Statesville’s Alaya Gillespie was second in the girls’ 200 (24.76) and third in the girls’ 100 (12.09). Teammate Nakirah Adams was fifth in the 100 (12.32) and 200 (25.61). Both aided the relay victories.

The North Iredell girls’ 4x800 relay team garnered a runner-up finish with a time of 10:04.84.

Philip Riddle, a member of the Raiders’ winning 4x800 relay, secured a runner-up finish in the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:48.62.

Statesville’s Titus Myers ran on the Greyhounds’ 4x100 and 4x200 relays, which both finished second with times of 42.84 and 1:28.75, respectively. He was second in the boys’ 200 (21.65) and fifth in the 100 (10.82).

The Greyhounds’ Jehahj Sherrill placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (41.11), and their 4x400 relay took fifth with a time of 3:28.84.

West Iredell’s Jermiah Glaspy was the boys’ triple jump runner-up with a leap of 44 feet, 3 inches.