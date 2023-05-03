PUMPKIN CENTER—Iredell County athletes won 13 event titles and had 33 top-three finishes during Tuesday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference track and field championships at North Lincoln High School.

Leading the way were the Statesville sprinters. Janiya Johnson won the girls’ 100 and 200 meters with times of 11.86 seconds and 24.19 seconds, respectively. Teammates Alaya Gillespie and Nakirah Adams finished second and third in those events. Gillespie ran 12.37 and 25.13, and Adams ran 12.73 and 25.88.

The Greyhound girls placed first in both the 4x100 (49.05) and 4x200 relays (1:45.78), and they were 2nd in the 4x400.

Titus Myers won the boys’ 100 meters (11.06) and 200 meters (21.91). The Greyhound boys placed first in the 4x100 (43.04) and 4x200 relays (1:30.41), and they were the runner-up in the 4x400 (3:30.44).

Other event champions from Iredell County included the North Iredell boys’ 4x800 relay (8:30.79) and girls’ 4x800 relay (10:15.02), Statesville’s Keyannah Graham (girls 400 meters, 1:03.40) and North Iredell’s Allison Sanders (girls shot put, 30 feet).

Other runner-up finishers from the county included Statesville’s Jehahj Sherrill (boys 300 hurdles, 40.48), Benjamin Cowen (boys pole vault, 11-01) and Dynasty Hamilton (girls 300 hurdles, 51.44), as well as North Iredell’s Mia Sohovich (girls 3,200 meters, 12:15.16) and Ailena Mykins (girls long jump, 15-00). West Iredell’s Jermiah Glaspy was second in the boys’ triple jump (43-04.50).

Third-place finishers from the county included North Iredell’s Talyn Roseboro (boys 200 meters, 22.32), Philip Riddle (boys 1,600 meters, 4:45.53) and Kinley Feimster (girls long jump, 15-00); West Iredell’s Glaspy (boys long jump, 20-00) and Lily Jordan (girls shot put, 29-00); Statesville’s Telly Carter (boys 400 meters, 52.47), Jordan Turner (girls 300 hurdles, 51.74), Hamilton (girls high jump, 4-9) and Sovannah Camp (girls discus, 92-09).