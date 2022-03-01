TIME TO PLAY BALL: A look at Iredell high school softball teams

A look at the 2022 Iredell County high school softball teams:
Lake Norman Wildcats
Head coach: Thomas Strahan, sixth season
Last season’s records: 12-3 (10-2 I-Meck Conference)
Key returners: Linda Moore (P), senior, I-Meck All-Conference, All-County, Hot Stove Finalist, All-District, All-State, Team Defensive Player of the Year. Lander University signee;
Samantha Ladowski (SS), senior, 4-year starter, All I-Meck Conference, I-Meck Co-Player of the Year, All-County Co-Player of the Year, All-District Co-Player of the Year, All-State, Hot Stove Finalist Player of the Year, Pensacola State College Signee
Hannah Rongo (3B), senior, 3-year starter, 2021 All I-Meck Conference, All-District, Hot Stove Finalist for Student-Athlete of the Year
Haleia Swifach (UTL), junior, 3-year starter, 2021 All-Conference, All-District, All-State, Team MVP.
Ameilia Rider (1B), senior, injured most of junior year with a broken hand. Brevard College signee
Notable newcomers: Sophia Barone (OF), sophomore; Vivian Billiard (UTL), freshman
New conference: Greater Metro 4A
Thoughts on the new conference: I look forward to finally playing in a conference that has constant competition game in and game out. No give-me games like it has been the last four years with the only competition in the I-Meck coming between Lake Norman and Mooresville. This will allow us to play stronger competition and be better prepared for the state playoffs.
Season outlook: Returning four strong seniors and a deep junior class that will allow us to compete at a high level and make a run at the conference title.
Mooresville Blue Devils
Head coach: Paul Kikta, fourth season
Last season’s records: 15-2 (12-0 I-Meck Conference)
Key returners: Ellie Goins, batted .533 with nine home runs and 30 RBI last season, N.C. State signee; Brooke Piper, .452 avg., 22 RBI, three HR; Lauren Vanderpool, .500 avg., 11 RBI
Notable newcomers: Macy Crum
New conference: Greater Metro 4A
Thoughts on the new conference: We love the competition in the new conference. Every game will be a battle.
Season outlook: Compete in every game and try and win this conference.
North Iredell Raiders
Head coach: David Riddle, third season (“But it feels like the first with limited games, limited practices and limited skill development,” he said, referring to COVID restrictions.)
Last season’s records: 1-10 (1-7 North Piedmont Conference)
Key returners: Maicie Earnest (P), sophomore, 4.00 ERA, all-conference, .286 avg.; Martha Parlier (SS), sophomore, .226 avg., most hits on team as a freshman; Terra Murphy (UTL), senior; Alleigh Johnson (INF), junior moved up to varsity about halfway through season and was the top player on the Raiders’ JV squad
Notable newcomers: Savannah Woods, freshman, athletic, gritty, awesome attitude, great work ethic
New conference: Western Foothills 3A
Thoughts on the new conference: I know very little except what I hear from other coaches. We just came from one of the top softball conferences in the state so we should not be playing afraid or scared of anybody. Look forward to the change and as always we strive to rise up to our competition. Exciting times.
Season outlook: We lost five seniors last year and have heard from some returning rising seniors that they will not participate this year, so we went from an “old team” to suddenly a young team. We are trying to instill standards for the program and for the program’s future and will continue to put those in place as we strive daily for improvement and success as the season goes along. We will be gritty and hard-nosed (The Raider way), and compete every inning. Excited about the enthusiasm so far in workouts, and think it will carry over into the season.
South Iredell Vikings
Head coach: Kaylee Johnson, first season
Last season’s records: 2-10 (2-7 North Piedmont Conference)
Key returners: Claire Long (UTL), .361 avg., OBP .395; Kinsey Johnson (UTL) .267 avg., OBP .333; Kaycee Pitcher (UTL) .333 avg., OBP .333
Notable newcomers: Abby Crew
New conference: Greater Metro 4A
Thoughts on the new conference: The new conference we are in has a lot of talented softball programs that have sustained success for quite a few years.
Season outlook: We have a core group of returners so we are hoping the experience can help us throughout the season. We are hoping to go out and compete every time we step out on the field.
West Iredell Warriors
Head coach: Phil Fox, fifth season
Last season’s records: 4-10 (4-10 Northwestern Foothills Conference)
Key returners: Emma Byers (P/1B); Lindsey Harpe (P/SS); Kaylee Chapman (CF/P); Julee Dagenhardt (3B) Kendyl King (2B, SS)
Notable newcomers: Samantha Johnson, Jayden Anderson
New conference: Western Foothills 3A
Thoughts on the new conference: It will be a lot closer drives for the most part and very competitive.
Season outlook: We hope to have a good year. We have a lot of new young faces. Everyone is working very hard.
Editor’s note: Statesville did not respond to the softball questionnaire the R&L sent out to the Iredell County high schools.