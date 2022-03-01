TIME TO PLAY BALL: A look at Iredell high school softball teams

Season outlook: We lost five seniors last year and have heard from some returning rising seniors that they will not participate this year, so we went from an “old team” to suddenly a young team. We are trying to instill standards for the program and for the program’s future and will continue to put those in place as we strive daily for improvement and success as the season goes along. We will be gritty and hard-nosed (The Raider way), and compete every inning. Excited about the enthusiasm so far in workouts, and think it will carry over into the season.