Three 3A wrestlers from Iredell win in first round at state tournament

GREENSBORO—A trio of 3A wrestlers from Iredell County won their state tournament openers Thursday afternoon at Greensboro Coliseum.

Statesville’s Parker Galliher pinned Tommy Williams (Croatan) at 126 pounds.

North Iredell’s Bray Trivette and Eddie Flores both will join Galliher in the quarterfinals. Trivette pinned Andrew Kimbrel (Northwood) at 138 pounds, and Flores recorded a 3-2 decision over Lance Deane (Havelock) at 220 pounds.

Statesville’s Steven Hamby lost by pin to Jamier Ferere (Southern Guilford) in the first round but remains alive to place in the tournament.

The results from the first round in the 4A division were not available at press time Thursday. Lake Norman had seven wrestlers competing. Mooresville had five, and South Iredell featured one state qualifier.

Action resumes Friday morning with consolation rounds followed by quarterfinal rounds. Semifinals are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.