The Wildcats' First Family: The spectacular Ladowski era at Lake Norman comes to an end

MOORESVILLE—As Samantha Ladowski walked off the stage at Lake Norman High School’s graduation on June 10, she threw her hands up in celebration. Across the stadium, a loud chorus of cheers rang out as her family joined in the celebration.

They likely weren’t the only ones celebrating Samantha’s accomplishment. Opposing players, coaches, and fans all over Iredell County and the rest of the region were likely glad to see the day as well. There are no more Ladowskis to terrorize them on the gridiron or diamond.

Samantha’s moment of celebration marked the end of a run of excellence for the Ladowski family at Lake Norman High School. A run that left an indelible mark on Wildcat athletics with the family leaving their collective fingerprints all over the record books and being a part of some of the school’s most significant moments on the football, baseball, and softball fields.

“There were moments where we thought this was never going to end,” Andrea Ladowski said. “Then, we were sitting at Sammy’s last softball game and it hit us that we won’t ever watch our children play at Lake Norman ever again.”

From August of 2011 all the way through June of 2022, a Ladowski was a student at Lake Norman, starting with Josh, moving to Cole and Zach, and ending with Samantha. Each of them watching the sibling before them accomplish great things as a Wildcat. But their athletic journeys began well before they started high school.

Starting out at a very young age, each of the four children was encouraged by their parents to go outside and play with the other kids in their neighborhood.

“Playing sports was always kind of in our (Andrea and Bob) blood growing up, so we wanted them to have those same experiences,” Andrea Ladowski said. “The kids would just go outside and play in the backyard. Whether it was pick-up baseball or pick-up football, that’s how we spent our summers.”

“Every time we had friends come over, we would always end up doing something sports-related,” Cole Ladowski added.

The Ladowski household didn’t adhere to the common "no throwing the ball in the house" rule, either. According to Cole, it was something his mother could have regretted due to all of the objects broken through the years.

“It didn’t ever bother me actually,” she said with a laugh. “I just kept thinking ‘Well, at least you’re moving and not sitting and watching TV.’ ”

The family was always moving, though. As soon as all of the kids were old enough, they moved from the neighborhood ballfields to those occupied by travel teams. Many springs and summers were spent on the road to baseball and softball tournaments.

“There were moments when we wondered how we were going to do all of this. We had three kids in travel ball at the same time at one point,” Andrea said. “It was a lot, but it was worth it.”

While Andrea was coordinating the travel plans, Bobby was coaching the teams their children played on. For years, and for all three of the boys in the house, he coached a travel baseball team aptly named the Lake Norman Wildcats. They would spend summers going from tournament to tournament every weekend, including trips to Myrtle Beach and Cooperstown, New York.

“There were so many friends and relationships we made through sports over the years,” Cole said. “The impact my mother and father had on each of our careers and how much we loved the games we played was awesome.”

The impact that Bobby Ladowski had on his son’s football careers stretched further than most, as well. For eight straight seasons, he had a job as part of the chain gang at Lake Norman, working on the Wildcats’ sideline during games. This position gave him a unique opportunity to interact with his kids mid-game.

“There was no one else that could get us in the zone like our dad,” Cole said. “Having him on the sideline was great. Whether it was telling us something small or grabbing us by the facemask, he always knew what to say.”

“Having him on the sidelines for those moments was special,” Zach added.

Bobby Ladowski, in his eight years of experience on the chain gang, got to see his sons help the Wildcats achieve some of their most storied football feats, both as a team and individually. Josh’s record-setting, Gatorade Player of the Year-winning performance in 2014 still sits atop the list of Lake Norman’s best football seasons, with the quarterback leading the team to a 13-2 record and a trip to the regional finals, the deepest the Wildcats have ever been in the playoffs.

Two years later, he was still on the sidelines when Cole led Lake Norman to their first undefeated regular season. Zach then picked up the mantle of team captain from his brothers and fought back from numerous injuries to help the Wildcats lay a new foundation under Coach Jonathan Oliphant.

“Getting to see the game through my sons…,” Bobby said. “It was just special.”

In total, the Ladowski boys had a hand in 59 Wildcat wins on the gridiron, amassing a whopping 10,487 passing yards, 9,982 rushing yards, and 770 receiving yards while scoring 196 touchdowns.

However, a large percentage of all those stats belong to Josh, who lit up the field for three consecutive seasons as the Wildcats’ quarterback from 2012-2015. Plays that the eldest Ladowksi made on the field are still talked about to this day, and rightfully so, as he is in the debate to be the greatest high school athlete Iredell County has ever seen.

“Our team was special because we all played together starting in sixth grade and rode it out all the way through high school,” Josh said of the 2014 team. “A lot of us still stay in touch.”

Finishing out his career with Player of the Year honors and taking his team a few points short of playing for a state title, Josh left some pretty big shoes to fill when Cole stepped into his spot a year later.

“Growing up, Josh was my best friend and role model, so I was never trying to fill his shoes,” Cole said. “I just wanted to live up to my own standards.”

Even though Cole may not have the stats over his older brother, he does have one accolade that Josh can’t claim: an undefeated regular season. Cole helped lead the Wildcats to an 11-0 season in 2015, the school’s first, and to date only, perfect regular season.

“I definitely regret losing to Hough (in 2014),” Josh said. “But I’m definitely more happy for my brother than I am envious.”

Both Josh and Cole excelled on the baseball field as well, helping the Wildcats to a record of 120-49 in their six seasons on the team.

But even their gaudy numbers on the diamond were outshined by the youngest, Samantha. In her COVID-interrupted four years on the Wildcat softball team, Sammy batted 0.517, drove in 81 runs and posted a fielding rate over 90% all while helping the ‘Cats to a 53-16 record.

Over the years, those around Lake Norman heard whispers of "Oh, you think Josh is good? Wait until you see Sammy. She’s the best of them all." Even dating as far back as when she was eight and 9-years-old, she was touted as the best in the family.

This pressure never fazed her.

“No,” she answered cooly when asked if it affected her. “I knew I was gifted because I grew up playing sports with them. They made me tough.”

However, the Ladowski family’s time at LNHS has officially come to an end. The photos detailing their sports careers are countless, but there are four that are cherished above all others.

Every time a Ladowski would celebrate their senior night, members of the family would show up to celebrate, all wearing a color coordinated shirt with a letter from their last name. The tradition started on a whim and now stands as time capsules for that era of their lives.

“I’m so glad we did it and everybody participated,” Andrea said. “It was such a cool experience.”

As the book closes on the Ladowski family’s time at Lake Norman, they have many fond memories, friends, and experiences to look back on.

“I never thought our lives would turn out this way,” Andrea said. “I’m blessed with all the memories that we’ve made and that we’ve been able to be a part of this community the way that we have.”