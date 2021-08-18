‘The Standard’: Mooresville looks to bounce back from spring season

Nixon also believes that the expedited offseason that has played out since May will help his team for this season.

“It’s going to be beneficial for everyone,” he said. “Last year was our first as a staff, so our guys had to learn a new offense and a new defense. They’ve been in our system for a full year now, so that makes it all a little bit easier.”

What won’t be easy this season for the Blue Devils is the schedule. Their nonconference slate, made up of Davie County, West Rowan, Hough, and Providence, features teams that went a combined 24-7 in the spring season.

“We want to play in big games,” Nixon said. “Two of our nonconference games are against teams that are ranked in the top-15 in 4A football. That’s where we want to be as a team.”

With the 2021 season comes a new conference for Mooresville, as well. One that maintains a rivalry with Lake Norman and rekindles old ones with South Iredell and Kannapolis. Long-time rivals, the Blue Devils and Wonders, haven’t been in a conference together since the 2002-03 school year.

“That conference is going to be very competitive,” Nixon said. “Hopefully we’re going to be able to compete with all those guys.”