‘The Standard’: Mooresville looks to bounce back from spring season

When the final whistle blew on Mooresville’s COVID-shortened spring season earlier this year, the players and coaches looked up at the scoreboard at Mallard Creek to see a final score that was not acceptable: Mavericks 62, Blue Devils 0.
With just over four months between the end of that season and the beginning of a new one, they knew that changes would have to be made.
“We just went right back to work,” Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon said. “We understand that 2-5 is not the standard at Mooresville. We know that.”
Getting back to the standard expected by the Blue Devil faithful is a lot to ask of the second-year coach, especially given the circumstances he has had to coach under since taking over in May of 2020. But those circumstances showed Nixon and his players how important certain aspects of the game are to being successful on the field.
“Last year showed us how important having a full offseason is,” Nixon said. “The guys have done an outstanding job working this summer and we’re looking forward to another season and, hopefully, we’ll take a step in the right direction.”
However, those steps will have to come with almost an entirely new starting lineup for the Blue Devils, with only six starters from last season’s team returning for the full-length schedule this fall.
“We have a lot of young guys that got quality reps last year,” Nixon said. “We expect those guys to step up and fill those holes for us and have some impact.”
Chief among those losses is running back Glenwood Robinson, who will soon begin his freshman season at Campbell. In seven games last year, Robinson led the Blue Devils in rushing, carrying the ball 76 times for 363 yards and two touchdowns, earning All-Conference honors.
But, for some offensive continuity, Mooresville doesn’t have to look any further than the quarterback position, thanks to both of last season’s major contributors, Sebastian Brown (327 passing yards, 3 touchdowns) and Jamere Cherry (267 yards, 2 touchdowns) both returning to compete for the starting job.
A majority of Mooresville’s returning starters will be on the other side of the ball. Elijah Wilson, a four-year starter on varsity, returns to lead the secondary while Steven Young, a senior linebacker, will help bring a young star in Caleb Edstrom into the fold.
“We’re excited about our linebackers, Edstrom and Young,” Nixon said. “And we have a lot of experience on the defensive line with guys like Ray Watson, Xavier Booker and Jameson Grindrod.”
On the offensive side of the ball, they will look towards the skill positions to provide the spark. Nixon calls senior wide receiver Davyn Reid (12 rec, 181 yards) ‘electric’ and believes Kaden Pigeon will join him in a starting role. In the backfield, the Blue Devils will have junior running back Jawarn Howell return after rushing for 121 yards on 24 carries in the spring.
Nixon also believes that the expedited offseason that has played out since May will help his team for this season.
“It’s going to be beneficial for everyone,” he said. “Last year was our first as a staff, so our guys had to learn a new offense and a new defense. They’ve been in our system for a full year now, so that makes it all a little bit easier.”
What won’t be easy this season for the Blue Devils is the schedule. Their nonconference slate, made up of Davie County, West Rowan, Hough, and Providence, features teams that went a combined 24-7 in the spring season.
“We want to play in big games,” Nixon said. “Two of our nonconference games are against teams that are ranked in the top-15 in 4A football. That’s where we want to be as a team.”
With the 2021 season comes a new conference for Mooresville, as well. One that maintains a rivalry with Lake Norman and rekindles old ones with South Iredell and Kannapolis. Long-time rivals, the Blue Devils and Wonders, haven’t been in a conference together since the 2002-03 school year.
“That conference is going to be very competitive,” Nixon said. “Hopefully we’re going to be able to compete with all those guys.”
The Blue Devils may have had a down year during Nixon’s first year with the program, but if they are able to come out and compete with, and potentially win games over the teams they have on the schedule, they will be well on the way to restoring the prestige to the Mooresville football program that has been missing for the last couple of years.
“Our kids are working extremely hard. I believe in them,” Nixon said. “I know what we’re doing and we’re doing it the right way, but we’re not going to worry about what the outside perception is. We’re just going to keep our heads down and keep working.”
Mooresville will travel to Davie County to face the War Eagles to kick off the season on Aug. 20.