‘That game changed my son’s whole life’

Instead, “they said he can never play sports again and that he needed a fusion-type surgery,” Magee said.

“Not the news we wanted,” Magee recounted, choking up. “Chris took it like a champ, but he did break down a little when we left.”

No more sports? For someone who excelled on the basketball court and the football field?

Devastating.

But paramount is his health, and Magee is carefully calculating the next step. She said a local pediatrician had provided Brown a referral to Duke Hospital and that surgery was originally scheduled for Aug. 2. It was postponed primarily due to uneasiness surrounding the gravity of the procedure.

“As a parent I would be extremely nervous too,” Gusler said.

Magee said her preference would be to have a third opinion from an Orthopedic Spine Specialist, “perhaps someone who can make me a little more comfortable about doing the surgery.”

“I just want the best of the best for my son,” she said.