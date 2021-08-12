April 16, 2021. Statesville hosted Monroe in the first round of the football state playoffs that night. It ended with a 47-21 loss for the Greyhounds.
For many of their seniors, it was the last time they would play football. That wasn’t necessarily going to be the case for receiver Chris Brown. In the weeks leading up to the matchup with Monroe he received an offer to continue playing at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas.
One first-quarter hit altered Brown’s reality.
“That game changed my son’s whole life,” said his mother, Valerie Magee.
A Monroe defender made a helmet-to-helmet hit on Brown along the Greyhounds sideline following his only catch of the game. Statesville coach Randall Gusler said he didn’t feel it was intentional but acknowledged the magnitude of the blow.
Brown left the game and didn’t return.
“He was mad he couldn’t go back in,” Magee remembers.
It’s a good thing he didn’t. This was serious.
It still is.
The last four months have seen a steady diet of hospital and doctor’s office visits.
Surgery will be required to fix the C1 vertebrae fracture in his neck.
Due to the high level and placing at the top of the neck, having a C1 vertebrae out of place or suffering sustained damage is most often fatal or leaves the individual fully paralyzed.
“We’re very grateful that wasn’t the case for Chris,” Magee said, noting her son is mobile but must constantly wear a neck brace.
When Brown exited the game he was taken by ambulance to Davis Hospital.
A CT scan and MRI revealed the severity of the injury. Brown also suffered through symptoms associated with a concussion.
“We were in shock,” Magee said. “We didn’t know it was as bad as it was.”
A ride from Davis to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem followed. At Baptist he was placed in the neck brace and given very strict restrictions.
Brown saw two Orthopedic Spine Specialists the next week at which time different treatment options were presented. The specialist at Wake Forest suggested a 90-day window to “see if it would heal with his youth before looking at surgery,” according to Magee.
They went that route. X-rays were taken every week to monitor Brown’s situation.
On July 20, Brown had another MRI and CT scan. The results came back July 22. Magee and Brown were anticipating a positive outcome because “my son was doing well.” They were hopeful he could shed the neck brace.
Instead, “they said he can never play sports again and that he needed a fusion-type surgery,” Magee said.
“Not the news we wanted,” Magee recounted, choking up. “Chris took it like a champ, but he did break down a little when we left.”
No more sports? For someone who excelled on the basketball court and the football field?
Devastating.
But paramount is his health, and Magee is carefully calculating the next step. She said a local pediatrician had provided Brown a referral to Duke Hospital and that surgery was originally scheduled for Aug. 2. It was postponed primarily due to uneasiness surrounding the gravity of the procedure.
“As a parent I would be extremely nervous too,” Gusler said.
Magee said her preference would be to have a third opinion from an Orthopedic Spine Specialist, “perhaps someone who can make me a little more comfortable about doing the surgery.”
“I just want the best of the best for my son,” she said.
In May, Brown was recognized as the male N.C. Basketball Coaches Association Heart of a Champion award recipient. The plaque commemorating the honor noted the following: “In recognition of the courage, determination and leadership you have demonstrated to your coaches and teammates. Your strength of character has provided an inspiration for all those associated with your team. Thank you for dedication and the inspiration that you have provided.”
He managed to walk, neck brace in tow, during spring graduation and receive his diploma.
For every bright side in the midst of this adversity there have been even more disappointments.
No graduation parties; no senior week getaway; missing out on an 18th birthday celebration for him.
“It sounds like a sad Lifetime movie,” Magee said. “It breaks your heart.”