Tharpe, Allen lead North Iredell to tough victories over South Iredell

North Iredell girls pull through down the stretch

North Iredell survived a nail-biter in the girls’ game to prevail 50-49.

The Raiders and South Iredell both had opportunities to win with the game tied at 49 inside the final minute.

The Vikings missed an uncontested layup on an inbound pass underneath the basket at 27.8 seconds. They retained possession but turned the ball over with 13.1 seconds left.

North Iredell (2-0) was whistled for a moving screen on the ensuing play. South Iredell’s Janiya Johnson was unable to connect from the free-throw line. Raiders reserve Aliyah Curlee corralled the rebound on the second miss. Vikings players raced in with the hopes of getting a jump ball call, but instead an official called a foul.

South Iredell fans booed. Curlee made one of two free throws to give the Raiders the lead with 10.8 seconds remaining.

Anayah Turner and Johnson each missed 3-pointers from the left corner at the end, allowing the Raiders to hang on. It was their second win over the Vikings this week. They eked out a 45-41 victory Tuesday in Troutman.