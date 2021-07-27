Tar Heels QB named preseason POY

North Carolina junior quarterback Sam Howell was chosen the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday when it released its 2021 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Football Team.

Six-time defending champion Clemson led all schools with eight players on the 27-member list.

Preseason honors were determined by a vote of 147 media members, including several who were credentialed for last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte.

Howell has thrown 68 career touchdown passes, the most through a sophomore season in ACC history and tied for the UNC school record. The Indian Trail native led the ACC and ranked sixth nationally with 30 touchdown passes in 2020, while also topping the league with 3,586 passing yards, the fourth most in the nation.

Howell received 118 votes at the quarterback position to lead all offensive players in the Preseason All-ACC Team balloting.

Six of Clemson’s preseason All-ACC selections came on the defensive side. The Tigers led the conference in total defense last season (326.8 total yards per game) and were second in scoring defense (20.2 points per contest).