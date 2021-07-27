 Skip to main content
Tar Heels QB named preseason POY
Tar Heels QB named preseason POY

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) warms up for the Tar Heels' game against Wake Forest at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Chapel Hill.

 Associated Press

North Carolina junior quarterback Sam Howell was chosen the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday when it released its 2021 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Football Team.

Six-time defending champion Clemson led all schools with eight players on the 27-member list.

Preseason honors were determined by a vote of 147 media members, including several who were credentialed for last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte.

Howell has thrown 68 career touchdown passes, the most through a sophomore season in ACC history and tied for the UNC school record. The Indian Trail native led the ACC and ranked sixth nationally with 30 touchdown passes in 2020, while also topping the league with 3,586 passing yards, the fourth most in the nation.

Howell received 118 votes at the quarterback position to lead all offensive players in the Preseason All-ACC Team balloting.

Six of Clemson’s preseason All-ACC selections came on the defensive side. The Tigers led the conference in total defense last season (326.8 total yards per game) and were second in scoring defense (20.2 points per contest).

2021 Preseason All-ACC Football Team

(Total votes in parenthesis)

Offense

QB—Sam Howell, North Carolina (118)

RB—Zonovan Knight, NC State (96)

RB—Mataeo Durant, Duke (49)

WR—Justyn Ross, Clemson (110)

WR—Zay Flowers, Boston College (101)

WR—Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest (80)

TE—James Mitchell, Virginia Tech (77)

AP—Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech (56)

OT—Ikem Ekwonu, NC State (83)

OT—Jordan McFadden, Clemson (53)

OG—Zion Johnson, Boston College (82)

OG—Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina (56)

C—Alec Lindstrom, Boston College (77)

Defense

DE—Myles Murphy, Clemson (108)

DE—Amare’ Barno, Virginia Tech (63)

DT—Bryan Bresee, Clemson (120)

DT—Tyler Davis, Clemson (53)

LB—Payton Wilson, NC State (99)

LB—James Skalski, Clemson (95)

LB—Nick Jackson, Virginia (37)

CB—Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson (86)

CB—Tony Grimes, North Carolina (55)

S—Bubba Bolden, Miami (100)

S—Nolan Turner, Clemson (85)

Special teams

PK—Nick Sciba, Wake Forest (69)

P—Lou Hedley, Miami (84)

SP—Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech (60)

Preseason Player of the Year

1. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina, 114

2. D’Eriq King, QB, Miami, 11

3. Bryan Bresee, DE, Clemson, 8

4. D.J. Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson, 6

5. Phil Jurkovec, QB, Boston College, 3

6. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College, 2

6. Jahmyr Gibbs, AP, Georgia Tech, 2

