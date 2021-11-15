Summerell leads Catawba women's soccer team to SAC tournament title

Helen Summerell (West Iredell H.S.) scored the only goal Sunday at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, propelling the Catawba women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Queens and the South Atlantic Conference tournament championship.

It was the sophomore’s fifth straight game scoring.

Summerell was named MVP of the tournament.

In the 26th minute, Summerell pocketed her eighth goal of the season. She turned on two defenders at the end line and drilled the ball inside the near post for a goal.

It’s the seventh SAC tournament title for Catawba but first since 2002. The win gives the Indians (18-0-2), ranked 10th in NCAA Division II, the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA II Southeast Regional tournament.