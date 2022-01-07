Strong 3rd quarter keys North Iredell win over Statesville

OLIN—Reserve Martha Parlier scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half and Jewel Allen netted 10 of her 14 points after the intermission as well as North Iredell defeated Statesville 45-38 in Friday night’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference game.

The Raiders (7-5, 2-1) trailed Statesville (2-9, 2-2) 15-14 at the break.

“I was not pleased with our first half,” Raiders coach Roger Bumgarner said. “That’s not North Iredell basketball. The effort was much better in the second half.”

The lead changed hands five times over the course of the first four minutes of the third quarter.

Jewel Allen’s stickback sparked a 13-0 Raiders run to close the third. When Parlier’s jumper, assisted by Skylin Guill, fell a few seconds before the buzzer, North Iredell led 31-19.

Parlier also knocked down a pair of 3s in the fourth quarter, the last of which pushed the Raiders’ lead to 42-32 with 1 minute, 36 seconds remaining in the fourth.

“Martha is a hard worker, a workaholic,” Bumgarner said. “She’s a good shooter, and she did give us a lift. I’m proud of our players for finding her and Jewel (Allen) in the post.”