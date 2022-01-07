Strong 3rd quarter keys North Iredell win over Statesville

OLIN—Reserve Martha Parlier scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half and Jewel Allen netted 10 of her 14 points after the intermission as well as North Iredell defeated Statesville 45-38 in Friday night’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference game.
The Raiders (7-5, 2-1) trailed Statesville (2-9, 2-2) 15-14 at the break.
“I was not pleased with our first half,” Raiders coach Roger Bumgarner said. “That’s not North Iredell basketball. The effort was much better in the second half.”
The lead changed hands five times over the course of the first four minutes of the third quarter.
Jewel Allen’s stickback sparked a 13-0 Raiders run to close the third. When Parlier’s jumper, assisted by Skylin Guill, fell a few seconds before the buzzer, North Iredell led 31-19.
Parlier also knocked down a pair of 3s in the fourth quarter, the last of which pushed the Raiders’ lead to 42-32 with 1 minute, 36 seconds remaining in the fourth.
“Martha is a hard worker, a workaholic,” Bumgarner said. “She’s a good shooter, and she did give us a lift. I’m proud of our players for finding her and Jewel (Allen) in the post.”
The Greyhounds never got closer than seven in the last quarter.
Allen also had nine rebounds. Lily Ward contributed six points, and Guill turned in a well-rounded game with six assists and six rebounds to go with her five points.
Statesville’s Bronwyne Goodson netted 11 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Nakayla White-Connor led the Greyhounds with 16 points, but they could’ve used more offense from their top scoring threat.
“I feel like Erica (Anderson) played good defense on her,” Bumgarner said. “She slowed her down. You’re not going to stop her, but she did a super job.”
UP NEXT
North Iredell is at East Lincoln this coming Friday.
Statesville visits Mooresville on Monday for a nonconference matchup.
BOX SCORE
North Iredell 45, Statesville 38
Statesville;10;5;4;19—38
North Iredell;9;5;17;14—45
STATESVILLE (38): Nakayla White-Connor 16, Bronwyne Goodson 13, Ferriell 5, Swift 2, Johnson 1, Hannah 1.
NORTH IREDELL (45): Jewel Allen 14, Martha Parlier 14, Ward 6, Anderson 5, Guill 5, Gibson 1.