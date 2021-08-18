Still Rising: Lake Norman Football at 20

With 11 seconds to play in a game that was being played on March 5 due to a pandemic, a touchdown was scored that sent shockwaves through the high school football landscape in the greater Charlotte area, and potentially the entire state of North Carolina.
When those final seconds elapsed, the royal blue-and-black-clad crowd on the home side of a stadium in Mooresville erupted in cheers, the band played, and the players on the field celebrated. Shortly after, the score started to get tweeted out.
Lake Norman - 29
Mallard Creek - 24
FINAL
Never before had Lake Norman defeated a program of the prestige of Mallard Creek. It had taken the Wildcats 10 tries, all but one of which the Mavericks held them to seven points or fewer, to get over that hump—a hump that many thought was a mountain that Lake Norman would never summit, no matter how many tries.
But here they were, basking in the glory of defeating one of North Carolina’s best high school football programs. And even though, in the grand scheme of things, the win was just a regular season win during a 5-2 campaign, the Wildcats showed just how far they had come as a program.
During the 2021-22 season, Lake Norman will celebrate its 20th year of football. It’s a 20 year journey that has seen the Wildcats at the bottom of the barrel, as close to the pinnacle as most teams can only dream of, and everywhere else in between and it’s a journey that began with the smack of a gavel back on June 16, 1999.
Dredging Up a Program
The Lake Norman football program was born, unofficially, on Jan. 18, 2002, the day they announced that they had their first head football coach, Scott Sherrill. Coming off a few consecutive successful seasons at North Meck, many were surprised to see Sherrill leave the comfort of his high school alma mater to coach a team that wasn’t guaranteed to have any seniors in its first season.
“Being the coach at a new school was something that was always in the back of my mind,” Sherrill said. “It was always a goal of mine to do that, to be somewhere where you can start all the traditions and build it from the ground up.”
Principal Penny Hedrick and Athletic Director Steve Rankin gave Sherrill the reins to Lake Norman football with just 218 days to not only piece together a coaching staff, but also train up a group of players that had either never played before or had come from South Iredell.
“Coach Sherrill was a no nonsense guy. He was very up front about his plan for the program,” Rankin said. “He said that we were going to do it the right way and it’s not going to happen overnight. The determination he had to be the head coach at Lake Norman made it an easy decision.”
By the time August rolled around, Sherrill had assembled a coaching staff of himself and seven other coaches and a team of 39 players that featured just nine seniors compared to 14 underclassmen. The coaching staff included some names that went on to fill a large number of positions both at Lake Norman and elsewhere.
Rob McNeely, future Lake Norman head coach and current Fort Mill High School head coach, Brandon Jolly, former state champion basketball coach for the Wildcats, Austin Trotter, current head coach at Pine Lake Prep, and Mickey Jordan, current AD at West Iredell High School, all were a part of the inaugural Lake Norman coaching staff.
“That first year was a struggle,” Jolly said. “We were playing really good competition while trying to reinvent the wheel on a week-to-week basis just to be competitive...toying around with personnel and schemes to see what best fit the guys that we had.
“I mean, we had a kid that played some quarterback that first season that ended up as an all-conference defensive lineman the next season.”
At the time, the area of Mooresville that made up Lake Norman’s student body had one middle school and no pee-wee football program, so needless to say the pipeline that the Wildcats had to work with was pretty dry.
“We were practicing extra points and field goals the day before a game during that first season and our holder looked up and asked us ‘Do we get extra points the more we move the ball back?’,” McNeely said. “That’s when we realized we were in for a long season.”
And what a long season 2002 ended up being for the Wildcats.
On the very first play in program history, Hopewell returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Lake Norman wouldn’t put any points on the board until week three and went on to lose 10 games by a combined total of nearly 400 points. It would have been a completely lost season had it not been for one rainy night in late October.
Cedar Ridge High School, a fellow first-year school, travelled down from Hillsborough, just outside of Durham, to face the ‘Cats in what ended up becoming a JV/Varsity double-header due to weather. Lake Norman swept that double-header, winning their first game at both levels.
“It was nice just to get that monkey off of our back,” McNeely said. “It showed that our kids were working and understanding what we were trying to coach them. It really boosted morale heading into the offseason.”
With the lumps of that first season out of the way, Sherrill and his staff were able to solidify the kind of program they wanted to build: a football team that was going to win their games Saturday through Thursday by out-working and out-prepping their opponent.
“Those are the things that you can control,” Sherrill said. “Any time we had success, that’s where it came from. We can do what others aren’t doing today and then we’ll be able to outdo them tomorrow.
“You’re going to get in the weight room, you’re going to sweat, you’re going to be a good teammate...I just feel like that’s where the basis of our program was.”
The Slow Rise to Success
Following its 1-10 inaugural season, Lake Norman turned heads when it started the 2003 season by going up the road to South Iredell and picking up its first win over the Vikings in shutout fashion, 12-0.
That game, which also represented the first road win for the young program, was the first game that McNeely served as defensive coordinator, a position he would hold until his promotion to head coach prior to the 2010 season.
“I’ll never forget that, because I went into that game thinking that I needed a niche, needed something to call my own. So I grabbed a towel and I was wearing it around my neck,” McNeely said. “I ended up retiring that ‘niche’ at some point because it was kind of stupid, but I still have that towel.”
For Sherrill, he remembered that game as validation, for both himself and the players that came back for the second season, that they were on the right track.
“The ones that stayed with us saw that it wasn’t all bruises and bumps and negativity. There were a lot of positive things to spread around too,” he said. “It was gratifying to see that work turn into a W.”
However, there were still some bumps and bruises during the rest of the 2003 season. The Wildcats lost their next seven games on their way to a 3-8 record, but a fun bit of history was made during Lake Norman’s bout against Mooresville that season.
In the fourth quarter of the Blue Devils’ 22-0 win over the Wildcats, a senior fullback/linebacker by the name of Jonathan Oliphant converted a two-point conversion to get the score to its final margin. A little short of 15 years later, Oliphant would be named the head coach of the Wildcats.
“I was the snapper on the PATs back then,” Oliphant said with a chuckle. “That’s crazy….I hadn’t thought about that in years.”
But while Oliphant went off to college, and eventually came back to the Blue Devils’ sideline to begin his coaching career, the Wildcats continued to build slowly towards becoming a solid football program, making the playoffs for the first time in 2004. The progress would slow the next three seasons, however, with Lake Norman going just 4-28 over that time period.
Not much would be considered noteworthy from that time period...save the longest game in the history of high school football in North Carolina. On the night of Oct. 13, 2006, the Wildcats played seven overtime periods against Mooresville, losing 68-61. But for Sherrill, that game was a sign of things to come.
“Mooresville was ranked in the top 10 in the state at the time, so that solidified that Lake Norman had a good football program,” he said. “It proved to our players, parents, and fans that, despite the record that year, what we were doing was working.
“That was the first time I realized the program was headed in the right direction.”
That game still ranks eighth all-time in the state for combined points scored in a game and many of the school records for single-game output are still held by players from that marathon night. Sherrill cited a second night, a touch over two years later, as the night the Lake Norman football finally arrived.
“I hate to keep using Mooresville—not really—but the second point I knew we were in the right place was when we finally beat them (in 2008),” he said. “We went out and played one of the best football games that we had played to that point in program history.”
Among all the coaches, that night stands out as a momentous one for the Wildcats, and they all told a variation of the same story about the lead up to that game.
“They had a running back (Jjshaun Pinkston) that season that had said that the game wasn’t a rivalry because we had never beaten them,” McNeely said. “We taped it up in the locker room and in our offices and looked at it every day.”
“Getting that first win (over Mooresville) was gratifying,” Jay Keener said. “It’s always gratifying to get a first of something.”
The 2008 season, to that point, was Lake Norman’s most successful. Their 7-5 finish marked the first time the team posted an above-.500 record. That being said, the next season was even better, with the Wildcats posting a regular season record of 8-3 before dropping a nail-biter on the road in the first round of the playoffs at West Forsyth.
After the 2009 season, however, the Wildcats experienced a shake-up unlike anything the program had ever seen: a change of head coach.
The Lake is Rising
Prior to the 2010 season, Sherrill left the program. Luckily for Steve Rankin, he didn’t have to look far to find a replacement, promoting from within and handing the reins to the program over to McNeely.
“I always tried to carry myself as a head coach, so in the football sense, I thought I was ready for that jump,” McNeely said. “But when your name is attached to the program it never stops. That was the biggest difference for me.”
In his first two seasons at the helm, McNeely coached the ‘Cats to just a 6-17 record, earning a playoff berth in 2011. However, it was during that season, that whether people on the outside of the program knew it, a star was born at Lake Norman High School.
In this player’s first bit of action at the varsity level, the freshman running back was sent back to return a kickoff. However, he caught the ball inside the five yard line, drawing the ire of his coaches.
That player’s name was Josh Ladowski.
“He didn’t have the most glorious start to his high school career,” McNeely recalled with a laugh.
During the 2011 campaign that saw the Wildcats go 4-8, Ladowski was slotted in at running back, and it was clear, even then, that he was destined to be the best athlete on the field almost any time he stepped onto it. That season, he ran the ball 78 times for 312 yards and three touchdowns. That included a 124-yard performance against Mooresville in the regular season finale.
But it was during the offseason, during a pick-up game of touch football, no less, that the coaching staff saw something else in him.
“Josh was out there playing quarterback for one of the teams one day, just running around and making 50-plus yard throws in the air,” McNeely said. “I turned to Coach (Aubrey) Carter and said ‘that’s our next quarterback’. We made the change right there.”
It would take some time for him to become the legendary player that lit up scoreboards, though. In his first season as the quarterback, Ladowski threw for just 853 yards and five touchdowns compared to his 10 interceptions and completed just 56% of his passes.
“He’s got stuff that you can’t teach, that you can’t coach,” McNeely said. “He’s still, without a doubt, the best high school football player I’ve ever seen.”
In his junior and senior seasons, Ladowski put up truly mind-boggling numbers for the Wildcats. For those years, he combined to throw for 6,835 yards and 72 touchdowns while throwing just 20 interceptions. He was just as dangerous running the ball as well, carrying the ball 631 times for 4,088 yards (6.48 ypc) and scoring 63 touchdowns.
The 13,361 total yards that Ladowski racked up in his four years as a Wildcat ranks fourth all-time in North Carolina, behind Sam Howell, Chazz Surratt, and Chris Leak. The 77 total touchdowns he scored in 2014 ranks second in the state record books currently. He was alone at the top of that list for four seasons before Jefferson Boaz of East Surry scored 79 in 2019.
His 2014 season, however, still ranks at the top of the list of most total offense in a season. He ran and threw for 5,647 yards, a total that makes up just short of 82% of the Wildcats’ total offensive output during that season.
“I still get asked about him to this day,” McNeely said.
Ladowski’s dominance was unquestioned for those couple of years. He was named Gatorade Player of the Year in North Carolina in 2014, leading his team further than many thought Lake Norman would ever go: the state semifinals.
In a game that saw the Wildcats fall behind Mallard Creek 41-14 in the third quarter, Ladowski willed his team back to within a score late in the game in such a way that it made McNeely question his coaching philosophy.
“Going into the game, I had decided that if we found ourselves in a position to decide whether to tie the game with an extra point or try to win it with a two-point conversion that I would kick and let Josh do his thing in overtime,” he said. “But when we cut it to seven, Josh came over and told me that if we get the onside kick, we’ll go down and score and then he wanted to go for two. He told me ‘I WILL get in’. I told him we would.
“I’m getting goosebumps just talking about it. That was a special group.”
The Wildcats didn’t recover that onside kick and went on to lose 48-41. Dating back to 2010, the 41 points scored by Lake Norman that night is the second-most that the Mavericks have given up and it is by far the most points they’ve given up in a victory.
Even the opposing coaches realized what Ladowski could do to a game just by being out there. Oliphant, who was an assistant coach at Mooresville during Ladowski’s time, coached against him four times.
“What made him so special was the way he could change the mojo of a game just by putting his foot in the ground and running someone over,” he said. “I remember one year, Mooresville had the momentum, and out of nowhere he trucked somebody and all the electricity in the air just flipped.”
With Ladowski as the starting quarterback, the Wildcats amassed an impressive 26-13 record, by far the best three-year period in program history at that point. But, even after he graduated following the 2014 season, Lake Norman wasn’t done being a force.
Over the next two seasons, the ‘Cats continued to pile up the wins, going 20-5, even giving teams a bit of deja vu in 2016 with another Ladowski, Cole (Josh’s younger brother), led the team to their first undefeated regular season.
“We just had a group of really good high school football players that year,” McNeely said. “They played hard and didn’t make any mistakes.”
That season was cut short by West Forsyth in the second round of the playoffs and 2017 would go on to be the first sub-.500 season for Lake Norman since 2012. And after that season, Lake Norman would have to find a new leader for their program.
Still Rising…
In the winter of 2018, McNeely, who had been with the program for 16 seasons, left to take the head coaching job at Fort Mill High School in South Carolina and brought a number of members of the Lake Norman coaching staff with him.
“It was really hard, probably the toughest thing I’ve had to do in my career,” McNeely said of leaving Lake Norman. “But I just thought it was time.”
So, for the first time since 2002, the Wildcats were going to have a coaching search, and it didn’t take long to find a new coach to lead Lake Norman into the future. On Feb. 13 of 2018, Oliphant was named the head coach of the Wildcats. But even with the drastic change, Keener felt as if the transition went as well as it could have.
“The change from Rob to Jonathan was pretty smooth,” he said. “That was an entirely new staff, but these guys came in and hit the ground running.”
The entirely new staff that Oliphant brought over, mostly from ‘The Other Place’, as he calls it, installed a new offensive and defensive philosophy that was meant to wear down the teams of the I-Meck. Oliphant knew that Lake Norman would very rarely, if ever, be able to keep pace with the high-powered offenses of that conference, but knew that they had a chance to win games if they were able to control the pace. So, much like how the school started, the offense transitioned back to the run-heavy option.
But even with those changes, the thread back the foundation that the program was built on, outworking teams during the offseason and at practices, remained in place.
“For as long as I’ve been here, that’s what we’ve had to do to win football games,” Keener said.
Even 11 years removed from heading up the program, Sherrill caught a bit of Lake Norman news over the summer that let him know that the groundwork he laid is still being utilized all these years later.
“I know they just spent a great deal of money on their weight room,” he said. “So it’s obvious that their coaching staff and Jay Keener still think those things are important, so I applaud them for that.”
The changes that Oliphant and his staff made didn’t immediately turn into wins on the field. In his first season, the Wildcats finished 3-9 at the varsity level, but went undefeated on JV and that’s where the coaching staff knew they had something special.
The next season, with a majority of the kids that went undefeated on JV the year prior, Lake Norman went 6-6, but took powerhouse teams Hough and Vance, the eventual state champions, to the brink. But it was in spring of 2021 that the Wildcats re-introduced themselves as a program to be reckoned with.
With just one victory over Mallard Creek, the area was put on notice—and so were former members of the program.
“I got several texts from people when the game went final,” McNeely said. “I was really happy for them.”
“That win was a huge plus for the program,” Sherrill said. “They finally got the big boy in their league. I would liken it to our win over Mooresville.”
But while the on-field accomplishments are the most apparent way to judge the progress of a high school football program, Oliphant doesn’t believe that those are necessarily the best way to determine if he’s done a good job.
Unfortunately for him, it’ll be a little while before he knows how he did.
“We’ll find out how good we were 40 years from now,” Oliphant said. “I’m a big believer in doing things the right way and trying to prepare these guys for life while using football as a vessel to do that. I’m a very competitive person, but winning will not be the main goal here.
“Our goal is to send everyone in the program off to college, and to be a good person, and one day and good husband and dad. Batting 1.000 in that category is the ceiling for me.”
When Lake Norman was dredged out and dammed up, it took a few years for the lake to rise out of the Catawba River. The football program that shares the lake’s namesake was no different. Over the course of 20 years, the Lake Norman Wildcats have experienced almost everything that a football team can, from one-win seasons to one-loss seasons and everything in between.