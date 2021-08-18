Still Rising: Lake Norman Football at 20

“I got several texts from people when the game went final,” McNeely said. “I was really happy for them.”

“That win was a huge plus for the program,” Sherrill said. “They finally got the big boy in their league. I would liken it to our win over Mooresville.”

But while the on-field accomplishments are the most apparent way to judge the progress of a high school football program, Oliphant doesn’t believe that those are necessarily the best way to determine if he’s done a good job.

Unfortunately for him, it’ll be a little while before he knows how he did.

“We’ll find out how good we were 40 years from now,” Oliphant said. “I’m a big believer in doing things the right way and trying to prepare these guys for life while using football as a vessel to do that. I’m a very competitive person, but winning will not be the main goal here.

“Our goal is to send everyone in the program off to college, and to be a good person, and one day and good husband and dad. Batting 1.000 in that category is the ceiling for me.”