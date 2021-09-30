Stifling defense part of Statesville's winning formula; Week 7 matchups

A date with Statesville this week is not what the doctor ordered for offensively-challenged Fred T. Foard.

In the first four games, the Tigers (0-4, 0-2) have been shut out twice and mustered a combined 14 points.

The Greyhounds (4-0, 2-0) have allowed only one touchdown in two conference games, 14-5 and 23-6 victories over North Lincoln and East Lincoln, respectively. The defense has surrendered just two touchdowns over the course of the last three contests.

“Our defense is playing awesome,” Greyhounds head coach Randall Gusler said. “They’re playing team ball. Everybody is doing their part.”

Strong safety Kiedron Dukes averages 11 tackles per game. He is one of six Greyhounds with two or more tackles for loss. Amontae White leads them in that category with five.

West Iredell transfer Elijah Munoz has a team-high three sacks. Quantay Brown, who joins Munoz in the linebacking corps, is second on the team in tackles (30) and boasts three hits for loss. The senior is one of four players with an interception. He returned his for a touchdown in a 27-14 Week 2 win over South Iredell.

Wake Forest commit Zamari Stevenson continues to thrive in the secondary as you might expect a Division I-bound defensive back to.