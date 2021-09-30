Stifling defense part of Statesville's winning formula; Week 7 matchups

A date with Statesville this week is not what the doctor ordered for offensively-challenged Fred T. Foard.
In the first four games, the Tigers (0-4, 0-2) have been shut out twice and mustered a combined 14 points.
The Greyhounds (4-0, 2-0) have allowed only one touchdown in two conference games, 14-5 and 23-6 victories over North Lincoln and East Lincoln, respectively. The defense has surrendered just two touchdowns over the course of the last three contests.
“Our defense is playing awesome,” Greyhounds head coach Randall Gusler said. “They’re playing team ball. Everybody is doing their part.”
Strong safety Kiedron Dukes averages 11 tackles per game. He is one of six Greyhounds with two or more tackles for loss. Amontae White leads them in that category with five.
West Iredell transfer Elijah Munoz has a team-high three sacks. Quantay Brown, who joins Munoz in the linebacking corps, is second on the team in tackles (30) and boasts three hits for loss. The senior is one of four players with an interception. He returned his for a touchdown in a 27-14 Week 2 win over South Iredell.
Wake Forest commit Zamari Stevenson continues to thrive in the secondary as you might expect a Division I-bound defensive back to.
Gusler said he’s also been pleased by the play of nose guard Sam Chacon and defensive ends Austin Sherrill, who also transferred from West Iredell, and Daniel Miller.
“They’re all doing their assignments,” Gusler said. “They’re working hard, hustling and making things go well.”
Statesville held East Lincoln to 169 total yards last week despite losing defensive lineman Zy’kere Mohammed in the first quarter to a season-ending ankle injury.
His absence may be more noticeable in future games. Statesville is an overwhelming favorite against Fred T. Foard. The game kicks off at 7 p.m.
“We know they’re struggling,” Gusler said. “We’re going to work on us. Let’s make sure we do everything we do well.”
ELSEWHERE TONIGHT
North Lincoln (3-2, 1-1) at North Iredell (2-2, 2-0), 7 p.m.: The Raiders are tied with Statesville atop the Western Foothills Athletic Conference standings and ride their first two-game winning streak since 2018 into this Homecoming contest. Could they make it three in a row? North Iredell hasn’t done that since 2014 when it won its first five games, beating Wilkes Central, Forbush, West Wilkes, East Wilkes and West Iredell.
Hickory Ridge (4-2, 2-0) at South Iredell (1-3, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.: This is the start of a busy eight-day stretch for the Vikings. They have a makeup game at home against West Cabarrus on Tuesday before visiting rival Mooresville three days later on Oct. 8. Hickory Ridge seems like the favorite to win the Greater Metro Conference title. South Iredell will have to be sharp offensively because Hickory Ridge puts up points in big bunches.
East Lincoln (3-2, 0-2) at West Iredell (1-2, 1-1), 7 p.m.: The Warriors look to build on last week’s first win of the season, a 16-8 victory at winless Fred T. Foard. The Mustangs will be hungry after dropping back-to-back games to Hickory and Statesville to begin conference play.
West Cabarrus (2-2, 1-0) at Lake Norman (4-1, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.: It screams trap game. A home matchup with conference frontrunner Hickory Ridge looms next week for Lake Norman. If the Wildcats expect to be in the championship hunt toward the end of October this is a game they have to win.
Providence (1-4) at Mooresville (2-3), 7:30 p.m.: Providence’s record is somewhat misleading. The Panthers have lost four straight to teams—South Meck, Mallard Creek, Charlotte Catholic, Butler—with a combined record of 15-5. The average margin of defeat during that stretch was 13 points. Still, this nonconference game is winnable for the Blue Devils.