Stevenson sparks Statesville win over South Iredell (with video)

Stevenson’s second touchdown of the game, a 14-yard pass to Justin Davidson, gave Statesville a commanding 21-0 lead going into the second half.

“I just like to show people that I can do everything and to show people that I’m for my team,” Stevenson said. “Whatever it takes for my team to win, I’m going to do it.”

The second half featured over eight dead ball penalties, three of which led to South Iredell’s first touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

After Brice Warren’s 12-yard run put the Vikings on the board with just over 5 minutes left, Michael Eichhorn cut Statesville’s lead to 13 with a pick-six of his own.

But the Greyhounds were able to hang on, recovering the ensuing onside kick and forcing a South Iredell three-and-out before running the clock out to give Statesville its second win of the young season.

Next, Statesville hosts Lake Norman while South Iredell hosts West Iredell. The Greyhounds will look to start the season 3-0.

Gusler said the next steps are to begin preparing to face Lake Norman.