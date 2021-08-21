Statesville triumphs over Carson in opener

From staff reports
CHINA GROVE — Running back Jz Harrison-Connor broke free for a long touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give Statesville the lead and the Greyhounds held on for a 41-30 victory over Carson in the teams’ season opener Friday night.
Statesville (1-0) added a late insurance score.
The Greyhounds, who trailed 8-0 after the Cougars (0-1) scored on the opening possession, led 21-16 at halftime.
No more information on the game was available.
