Statesville triumphs over Carson in opener
CHINA GROVE — Running back Jz Harrison-Connor broke free for a long touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give Statesville the lead and the Greyhounds held on for a 41-30 victory over Carson in the teams’ season opener Friday night.

Statesville (1-0) added a late insurance score.

The Greyhounds, who trailed 8-0 after the Cougars (0-1) scored on the opening possession, led 21-16 at halftime.

No more information on the game was available.

