Statesville tops East Lincoln, stays unbeaten

DENVER—A swarming Greyhound defense and a solid ground attack were more than the Mustangs could handle Friday evening and East Lincoln fell to Statesville 23-6 on Homecoming night at David Clark Stadium.
The loss was the Mustangs’ (3-2, 0-2) second straight to open Western Foothills 3A Conference play following a 3-0 start in nonconference play. The Greyhounds (4-0, 2-0) remained undefeated.
After forcing a couple East Lincoln punts, Statesville got on the board midway through the first period when quarterback Zamari Stevenson found Jaylen Himes in the end zone from 10-yards out. Sam Buckner’s point after kick made it a 7-0 Greyhound lead.
Stevenson’s 30-yard scoring run early in the second quarter, coupled with another extra-point boot from Buckner made it a 14-0 Statesville advantage, and there was no looking back.
A bad snap that sailed over the East Lincoln punter’s head and went through the back of the end zone resulted in a safety, and the Greyhounds took a comfortable 16-0 lead into the halftime break.
The second half was much like the first.
The Mustangs were playing without starting quarterback Tyler Mizzell due to a broken arm, and without backup QB Jeremiah Jones, who will miss multiple weeks with an injury.
Freshman Hunter Bolling was forced into action for the second straight week.
Bolling did lead his team on a scoring drive early in the fourth period, capping it off with a 16-yard touchdown toss to Markell Clark. The two-point conversion pass failed, and East Lincoln trailed 16-6 with just over 11 minutes to play.
The Greyhounds put an exclamation mark on the victory late in the game with a 2-yard scoring run by Quantay Brown that kept Statesville at the top of the league standings after two weeks.
Stevenson’s 79 yards and a touchdown on eight carries led a balanced Greyhound running game. Brown added 68 yards on eight carries and a score for Statesville, who finished the night with 34 carries for 186 yards.
Stevenson connected on 7 of 13 pass attempts for 66 yards and a score. East Lincoln did pick off a pair of his passes.
The Mustangs were led by Tyjai Johnson’s 66 yards on fourteen carries, and Orlandis Howell-Johnson’s 42 nyards on 16 carries.
Bolling completed 11 of his 18 pass attempts for just 46 yards and a pick.
Junior defensive back Titus Meyers’ interception with 3:14 to play all but sealed the win for the Greyhounds.
Statesville outgained the Mustangs in total yards 252-169.
The Greyhounds host winless Fred T. Foard next Friday, while East Lincoln travels to West Iredell.
Scoring summary
First quarter
S - Jaylen Himes 10 pass from Zamari Stevenson (Sam Buckner kick), 5:34
Second quarter
S - Stevenson 30 run (Buckner kick), 9:58
S - Safety, snap goes out back of end zone, 7:43
Fourth quarter
EL - Markell Clark 16 pass from Hunter Bolling (pass failed)
S - Quantay Brown 2 run (Buckner kick), 1:24