Statesville tops East Lincoln, stays unbeaten

DENVER—A swarming Greyhound defense and a solid ground attack were more than the Mustangs could handle Friday evening and East Lincoln fell to Statesville 23-6 on Homecoming night at David Clark Stadium.

The loss was the Mustangs’ (3-2, 0-2) second straight to open Western Foothills 3A Conference play following a 3-0 start in nonconference play. The Greyhounds (4-0, 2-0) remained undefeated.

After forcing a couple East Lincoln punts, Statesville got on the board midway through the first period when quarterback Zamari Stevenson found Jaylen Himes in the end zone from 10-yards out. Sam Buckner’s point after kick made it a 7-0 Greyhound lead.

Stevenson’s 30-yard scoring run early in the second quarter, coupled with another extra-point boot from Buckner made it a 14-0 Statesville advantage, and there was no looking back.

A bad snap that sailed over the East Lincoln punter’s head and went through the back of the end zone resulted in a safety, and the Greyhounds took a comfortable 16-0 lead into the halftime break.

The second half was much like the first.

The Mustangs were playing without starting quarterback Tyler Mizzell due to a broken arm, and without backup QB Jeremiah Jones, who will miss multiple weeks with an injury.