Statesville stomps East Lincoln, moves on to third round

It is the age old saying: It is hard to beat the same team twice. However, the No. 2 Statesville Greyhounds put that saying to bed on Friday night with a 42-3 win over No. 18 East Lincoln to advance to the third round of the 3A state playoffs.

Statesville defeated the Mustangs 23-6 on Oct. 24 to move to 4-0 on the season but were without senior running back JZ Harrison-Connor in that game.

East Lincoln came out strong, driving down inside the Greyhound’s 5-yard line but settled for a 21-yard field goal by Jaxon Sellers. The Mustangs stacked up 50 yards on their opening drive but only added eight more the rest of the first half.

Statesville’s offense started slow, fumbling and punting on its first two possessions of the game. Senior quarterback Zamari Stevenson got it started for the Greyhounds, hitting junior Steven Smith for a 39-yard touchdown pass on the first play of their third possession. It was off to the races from there for the Greyhounds.

Senior Daniel Miller recovered a Mustang fumble on the next play from scrimmage and Stevenson scored from 10 yards out the following play to put Statesville up 14-3 in the blink of an eye. The Greyhounds went from down 3-0 to on top 14-3 in just nine seconds of game time.