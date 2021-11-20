Statesville shuts out Hibriten, advances to state quarterfinals

Stevenson added a 13-yard pitch and catch to Steven Smith, and the Greyhounds held a healthy 21-0 lead at the intermission.

“Turnovers have crushed us all season, but we’ve been able to battle back from it,” Hibriten head coach Sam Mackey said. “Tonight we got behind early and against an athletic team like that with a high powered offense it snowballs on you quick.”

That high powered offense kept its foot on the pedal coming out of halftime scoring on the first two possessions, Stevenson from 13 yards out and JZ Harrison-Connor from 11 yards out, respectively. Harrison-Connor had 10 rushes for 59 yards and a score to go along with six catches for 53 yards.

The Greyhounds put the final blow to Hibriten on the first play of the fourth quarter as Stevenson found junior Titus Myers for a 30-yard score. Myers was the Greyhound’s leading receiver in the game with five catches for 90 yards and a score.

The Panthers’ triple option running game featured a committee in the backfield led by senior Quaidyn Tugman with 63 yards on the ground. Senior Sadharri Moore and sophomore Dillan Erp ran for over 30 yards, 36 and 33 yards, respectively. Junior quarterback Coby Wilson went 4-for-12 and threw for 31 yards.