Statesville shuts out Hibriten, advances to state quarterfinals

And then there were eight.
The No. 2 seeded Statesville Greyhounds punched their ticket to the 3A state quarterfinals on Friday night with an impressive 42-0 win over No. 7 seed Hibriten.
Senior quarterback Zamari Stevenson shined brightest under a full moon with four touchdowns—two on the ground and two through the air—260 total yards and a 68% completion percentage (15-for-22). Stevenson also had an interception and contributed in the secondary on a solid defensive unit for the Greyhounds who have given up just three points through the first three rounds of the playoffs. Statesville surrendered 193 total yards of offense to the Panthers’ triple option running attack.
“Our defensive coaches did a great job on assignment football and individuals doing their job this week,” Statesville head coach Randall Gusler said. “Our players did those assignments and we were able to shut that option down.”
Statesville jumped on the Panthers early as Stevenson took his first touchdown in from 13 yards out on the opening drive.
Hibriten (8-4) fumbled the snap on its first offensive play, which led to the Greyhounds doubling their lead with a 7-yard touchdown run by Quantay Brown just over three minutes into the game.
The Panthers fumbled the snap on their first play of a drive again in the second quarter and a halfback pass was picked by Stevenson in the frame as well.
Stevenson added a 13-yard pitch and catch to Steven Smith, and the Greyhounds held a healthy 21-0 lead at the intermission.
“Turnovers have crushed us all season, but we’ve been able to battle back from it,” Hibriten head coach Sam Mackey said. “Tonight we got behind early and against an athletic team like that with a high powered offense it snowballs on you quick.”
That high powered offense kept its foot on the pedal coming out of halftime scoring on the first two possessions, Stevenson from 13 yards out and JZ Harrison-Connor from 11 yards out, respectively. Harrison-Connor had 10 rushes for 59 yards and a score to go along with six catches for 53 yards.
The Greyhounds put the final blow to Hibriten on the first play of the fourth quarter as Stevenson found junior Titus Myers for a 30-yard score. Myers was the Greyhound’s leading receiver in the game with five catches for 90 yards and a score.
The Panthers’ triple option running game featured a committee in the backfield led by senior Quaidyn Tugman with 63 yards on the ground. Senior Sadharri Moore and sophomore Dillan Erp ran for over 30 yards, 36 and 33 yards, respectively. Junior quarterback Coby Wilson went 4-for-12 and threw for 31 yards.
Hibriten improved upon their first round exit in the state playoffs last year after graduating 26 seniors. With a team this season full of underclassmen at many of the skill positions, the Panthers look to the offseason to build upon that experience in hopes of improving their finishing position again in 2022.
“Throughout the year we’ve gotten better and better each week and I’m very proud of our kids,” Mackey said. “We return a lot of great talent next year, our weight room will be back open in the afternoons shortly after Thanksgiving and we’ll get back after it.”
No. 2 Statesville (12-0) will host No. 3 Dudley next Friday. Dudley defeated No. 11 seed Kings Mountain 36-10 on Friday.
It’s a well-known fact if your team is practicing the day before Thanksgiving, you have a pretty good team. The Greyhounds will have that week of practice leading up to the clash for a spot in the NCHSAA 3A Western Regional Final.
“We’re here in the Hallow again next week and that’s big for us,” Gusler said. “It’s great to be playing around Thanksgiving, and we’re so happy to be there.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Statesville 42, Hibriten 0
Hibriten;0;0;0;0—0
Statesville;14;7;14;7—42
First Quarter
S—Zamari Stevenson 13 run (Buckner kick) 10:16
S—Quantay Brown 2 run (Buckner kick) 8:52
Second Quarter
S—Stevenson 13 pass to Steven Smith (Buckner kick) 5:32