Statesville shuts out Carson in season debut

As Rydell Cowan’s first game as a head coach ended, he received a cool congratulations in celebration of his first career win at the hands of senior Titus Myers—an ice-cold Gatorade jug filled with water dumped on him.

In addition to the bath, he gave his coach after the game, Myers contributed on both sides of the ball as the Greyhounds (1-0) dominated Carson (0-1) 30-0 to start the season.

After a scoreless first quarter that saw Statesville reach the red zone without scoring twice, the Greyhounds found themselves in familiar territory early in the second quarter and it looked like the Greyhounds may go a third consecutive red zone appearance without scoring after Gino Kearns was sacked on second down.

But on third and goal from the 22, Myers took a screen pass from Kearns and turned nothing into something, tearing past multiple defenders on his way to a 22-yard touchdown to open up the scoring for Statesville.

Myers’ touchdown was all the Greyhounds needed, as the Statesville defense pitched a shutout, giving Cowan a win he will never forget.

“I got into coaching 15 years ago and always had aspirations and dreams to be a head coach,” Cowan said. “It’s just a surreal moment to get it with this group of kids. We’ve overcome a lot; they said these kids didn’t listen but since day one these kids have listened, and we are a family. To win it with those guys and these coaches, my family, it means everything.”

Both teams continued to struggle offensively in the first half before the Greyhounds found the scoreboard with just over four minutes left on a Sam Buckner 38-yard field goal to give Statesville a 10-0 lead.

The Greyhounds were able to hold onto that lead going into the half as a late drive by Carson sputtered after Myers intercepted an errant throw in the end zone with seconds left in the half.

The Cougars opened the second half on a long drive but failed to score and the teams traded 3-and-outs before the Greyhounds found the end zone again on a 6-yard run by Kearns to give Statesville a 17-0 lead.

The story of the night was the Greyhounds’ defense.

In addition to Myers’ interception late in the second quarter, Steven Smith added an interception with 6:27 left in the fourth quarter. The Greyhounds added a late touchdown to round out the scoring to secure the 30-0 victory.

“We are so athletic we could play man against them and just send the house,” Cowan said. “The gameplan on defense was you just play your man, and we are sending the house. It wasn’t that hard. We didn’t stunt, we didn’t roll, we didn’t show a lot on film. We knew those first couple of drives playing cover man free that we could stick with that and stay in it.”

Next week, the Greyhounds travel to South Iredell. Cowan and various members of his staff will return to South Iredell for the first time.

Cowan said his team has a lot to build off of and if they play a full four quarters, they will have a successful season.

“We’ve just got to learn at the end of the game how to finish a game,” Cowan said. “We played three and a half quarters of football clean. There was a little chirping from their side, but I always tell my kids the first person doesn’t get caught, the second one does. We’ve just got to allow our play to determine what happens on the field not our mouths. If we can just go and play four full quarters without those dumb penalties, I think we will be fine.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Statesville;0;10;7;13—30

Carson;0;0;0;0—0

Second quarter

S—Kearns 22 pass to Myers (Buckner kick), 11:07

S—Buckner 38-FG, 4:38

Third quarter

S—Kearns 6 run (Buckner kick), :11

Fourth quarter

S—Kearns 52 pass to Smith (Buckner kick), 9:04

S—Davidson 18 run (kick failed), 2:55