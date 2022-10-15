Statesville shows offensive punch in win over North Iredell

Sophomore quarterback Ethan Peet came off the bench in the second half to complete 5 of 8 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns and Statesville pulled away down the stretch for a 44-13 victory over North Iredell on homecoming night Friday.

The Greyhounds scored 21 unanswered points over the final 8 minutes.

North Iredell was still within striking distance with 9:25 remaining, trailing 23-13 after Caleb Sells found Zander Faulkner for a 30-yard touchdown strike. Linebacker Ian Smith’s interception around the Statesville 30 set up the score.

Steven Smith sparked the effort to put the outcome out of reach. Smith took a short toss from Peet and raced down the sideline for a 50-yard TD reception.

Zaki Lackey intercepted a Sells pass on the ensuing possession and returned the ball to the Raider 5. Justin Davidson punched it into the end zone on the next play, stretching the lead to 37-13.

The exclamation point came with 1 minute to go when Peet hooked up with Jaylen Himes for a 56-yard TD pass.

“I finally saw our explosive team on offense,” Statesville coach Rydell Cowan said. “We got the ball out quickly and turned some of those short throws into big plays. That’s going to open things up for our run game.”

GAMBLING AND WINNING

Statesville boldly elected to go for it on fourth down in its own territory twice on the same drive just before halftime.

It paid off. Phoenix Lawrence connected with Titus Myers for a 9-yard pass on fourth-and-4 from the 40. It was fourth-and-11 at the 48 with 1:56 remaining in the second quarter when Lackey hauled in a screen pass from Lawrence for a 16-yard gain.

Those plays eventually led to Lawrence’s 19-yard TD pass to Myers in the end zone. That made it 17-0 with 23 seconds to go.

“There never was any doubt in these kids,” Cowan said. “They said, ‘Coach, we can get it’” on the fourth down plays.

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Statesville offensive lineman Steven Hamby and Greyhounds defensive lineman Jeremiah Heaggans were named the N.C. Farm Bureau Insurance Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game, respectively.

Hamby helped create time and space for the playmakers. Seven different Greyhounds caught passes and four of those each had a touchdown reception. Collectively, they rolled up 440 total yards—287 passing; 153 rushing—against the Raiders.

Heaggans helped the defense limit North Iredell to 187 total yards of offense. The Raiders had only 31 yards at halftime and trailed by 17.

“Our defense has been solid all season,” Cowan said.

OTHER NOTABLES

Lawrence, who quarterbacked the first half, finished 10 of 16 for 124 yards and one touchdown.

Myers caught four passes for 43 yards but left with a leg injury in the third quarter. Himes had three receptions for 76 yards. Lackey caught three balls for 61 yards. Davidson tallied 60 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Sells threw for 90 yards but was 5 of 16. He directed an 80-yard scoring drive to begin the second half. It culminated with a 15-yard TD pass to Dylan Goodson. Sells contributed 53 rushing yards on 14 carries. Faulkner added 52 yards on 11 carries.

UP NEXT

The Greyhounds (5-3, 4-1) host St. Stephens (3-5, 2-3) on Oct. 21.

The Raiders (1-7, 1-4) are also at home that night. They host conference-leading East Lincoln (8-0, 5-0) The Mustangs can lock up no worse than a share of the league championship if they win.

SCORING SUMMARY

North Iredell;0;0;7;6—13

Statesville;10;7;6;21—44

First quarter

S—Justin Davidson 3 run (Sam Buckner kick), 6:12.

S—Buckner 32 FG, 2:15.

Second quarter

S—Titus Myers 19 pass from Phoenix Lawrence (Buckner kick), :23.9

Third quarter

NI—Dylan Goodson 15 pass from Caleb Sells (Garrett Chase kick), 6:22.

S—Zaki Lackey 37 pass from Ethan Peet (run failed), 1:05.

Fourth quarter

NI—Zander Faulkner 30 pass from Sells (kick failed), 9:25.

S—Steven Smith 50 pass from Peet (Buckner kick), 7:40.

S—Davidson 5 run (Buckner kick), 6:15.

S—Jaylen Himes 56 pass from Peet (Buckner kick), 1:00.