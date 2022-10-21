Statesville secures Senior Night win over St. Stephens

On Senior Night in the hollow, Statesville (6-3, 5-1) overcame a 14-13 halftime deficit with two key special teams plays in the second half leading to a 30-14 win over St. Stephens (3-6, 2-4).

Leading 16-14 with just under 8 minutes to go and after the Hounds’ defense forced a three-and-out by the Indians, it was the Statesville special teams unit that took over the game. The Hounds took advantage of a poor snap by the Indians, blocking the punt.

Sophomore Raymon Gray picked the ball up at the 2-yard line and walked into the end zone to give the Greyhounds a 23-14 lead.

Just minutes later, another bad snap and mishandled ball by the Indians’ punter gave Statesville the ball at the 5-yard line. Senior Justin Davidson punched it in one play later to give the Hounds a 30-14 lead. Statesville Head Coach Rydell Cowan said his team won in all three phases Friday night.

“It just speaks to the fact that our players play hard,” Cowan said. “We tell them every week we have to win at least two of the phases and tonight we won three. Special teams is always major in any close game. We felt that if we rushed at halftime, we could probably get a blocked punt and the kids just executed the game plan.”

The Greyhounds jumped out to an early 13-0 lead, scoring on their first two possessions before St. Stephens came roaring back to lead 14-13 going into the break. But the Statesville defense came out in the second half with adjustments and held the Indians scoreless in the third and fourth quarter.

In addition to the blocked punt, the Greyhounds had three interceptions, two by Titus Myers in the first half and one by Reign Jackson late in the fourth quarter to all but seal the game.

With the win, Statesville extended its winning streak to four games and set up an important season finale against Hickory.

The Greyhounds will travel to Hickory Oct. 28 with a lot on the line as the two teams are currently tied for second in the conference. A win for the Greyhounds would give Statesville a chance at a home playoff game, while a loss would surely see the Greyhounds hit the road for the first round.

Cowan said his coaches will hit the film room on Sunday to begin preparations, but the Greyhounds will take it one week at a time just like every other week this season and focus on going 1-0 next week against their longtime rival.

“Coaching staff will come in on Sunday and we will put eight hours into it to make sure we have the right game plan ready,” Cowan said. “One game at a time, 1-0 this week and we will worry about the playoffs after Friday night.”

SCORING SUMMARY

St. Stephens; 7;7;0;0—14

Statesville;13;0;3;14--30

First quarter

S-Smith 17 pass from Lawrence (conversion failed), 10:25

S-Lawrence 9 run (Buckner kick), 5:30

SS-Young 13 run (Gscheidmeier kick), 2:43.

Second quarter

SS-Gaither 3 run (Gscheidmeier kick), 3:53

Third quarter

S-Buckner 27 FG, 6:47

Fourth quarter

S- Gray 2 blocked punt return (Buckner kick), 7:54

S-Davidson 5 run (Buckner kick), 6:24