Statesville scores 14 in each quarter, rolls against West Iredell

Other than getting in its own way on occasion, Statesville had no trouble making sure Homecoming was a success Monday night.

Zamari Stevenson scored three touchdowns and recorded one of the Greyhounds’ three interceptions as Statesville rolled to a 56-7 victory over West Iredell in a game that was originally scheduled for this past Friday but was moved due to weather.

“Playing on Monday is not ideal,” said Statesville coach Randall Gusler, noting no practice over the weekend. “I think the guys came in and did what they had to do.”

The Greyhounds scored on their first possession. Stevenson took the jet sweep toss from Elijah Munoz 40 yards for a touchdown.

On the ensuing West Iredell possession, Statesville defensive lineman Keyln Watts intercepted Cade Gaither and returned the pick 18 yards for a score.

That 14-point outburst, coming a minute apart midway through the first quarter, was more than enough on a night Statesville’s defense was zeroed in again.

BRING IT BACK

Statesville had three touchdowns called back in the second quarter because of penalties.