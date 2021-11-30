 Skip to main content
Statesville’s Stevenson top football honoree in WFAC
Statesville’s Stevenson top football honoree in WFAC

Zamari Stevenson

Statesville quarterback Zamari Stevenson (2) scrambles to pick up yards in the Greyhounds' 42-3 victory over East Lincoln in the second round of the 3A state playoffs.

 R&L

The Western Foothills Athletic Conference released all-conference recognition for football Monday, and Statesville’s Zamari Stevenson headlined the list of honorees.

Stevenson, a senior, was named the conference’s Player of the Year. The Wake Forest commit led the Greyhounds to the WFAC title, the 3A state quarterfinals and a 12-1 record.

Stevenson completed 69.6% of his passes for 1,621 yards and 16 touchdowns while also rushing for 827 yards and 20 TDs on 107 carries. A defensive back also, Stevenson recorded 32 tackles and four interceptions.

Statesville kicker/punter Sam Buckner also drew high praise for the conference, being named Special Teams Player of the Year.

Greyhounds teammates joining Stevenson and Buckner on the all-conference football team were Elijah Munoz, Sam Chacon, Gabriel Lester, Quantay Brown, Austin Sherrill, Steven Hamby, Keidron Dukes, Kemarri Daniels, Jz Harrison-Connor and Steven Smith.

North Iredell had six all-conference selections: Talieb Mitchell, John Jackson Jr., Dillion Hobbs, Landon Dancy, Logan Brooks and Bronson Leonard.

All-conference selections from West Iredell included Eric Dalton, Willie Walker Jr., and Tristan Hopkins.

The other top honorees on the All-WFAC football team were North Lincoln’s Kyle Kovalchuk (Offensive Player of the Year), East Lincoln’s Ben Cutter (Defensive Player of the Year) and Hickory’s Joe Glass (Coach of the Year).

