Statesville’s Stevenson top football honoree in WFAC

The Western Foothills Athletic Conference released all-conference recognition for football Monday, and Statesville’s Zamari Stevenson headlined the list of honorees.

Stevenson, a senior, was named the conference’s Player of the Year. The Wake Forest commit led the Greyhounds to the WFAC title, the 3A state quarterfinals and a 12-1 record.

Stevenson completed 69.6% of his passes for 1,621 yards and 16 touchdowns while also rushing for 827 yards and 20 TDs on 107 carries. A defensive back also, Stevenson recorded 32 tackles and four interceptions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Statesville kicker/punter Sam Buckner also drew high praise for the conference, being named Special Teams Player of the Year.

Greyhounds teammates joining Stevenson and Buckner on the all-conference football team were Elijah Munoz, Sam Chacon, Gabriel Lester, Quantay Brown, Austin Sherrill, Steven Hamby, Keidron Dukes, Kemarri Daniels, Jz Harrison-Connor and Steven Smith.

North Iredell had six all-conference selections: Talieb Mitchell, John Jackson Jr., Dillion Hobbs, Landon Dancy, Logan Brooks and Bronson Leonard.

All-conference selections from West Iredell included Eric Dalton, Willie Walker Jr., and Tristan Hopkins.

The other top honorees on the All-WFAC football team were North Lincoln’s Kyle Kovalchuk (Offensive Player of the Year), East Lincoln’s Ben Cutter (Defensive Player of the Year) and Hickory’s Joe Glass (Coach of the Year).