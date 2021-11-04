 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Statesville’s quest for deep playoff run begins with Enka
0 Comments
alert top story

Statesville’s quest for deep playoff run begins with Enka

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Statesville football

Statesville coach Randall Gusler greets defensive lineman Daniel Miller as Miller walks to the sideline during a game earlier this season. The Greyhounds open the 3A state playoffs at home Friday against Enka.

 R&L

Statesville is the proverbial “only game in town” this week as the N.C. High School Athletic Association football state playoffs begin.

Statesville (9-0) welcomes Enka (4-6), seeded No. 31 in the 3A West, to Greyhound Hollow in the first round Friday night. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The only two other Iredell County teams to qualify for the playoffs—Lake Norman and Mooresville—are on the road in their openers.

As the No. 2 seed in the 3A West, the Greyhounds wouldn’t have to leave home until potentially the regional final. The caveat: They must keep winning.

Statesville had a couple of starters get injured in a 34-13 win over Hickory during last week’s regular-season finale, a victory that clinched the Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship outright.

Leading tackler Keidron Dukes and defensive lineman Daniel Miller sustained injuries on the same Hickory drive early in the second quarter with the Greyhounds leading 20-0.

Both players left the game and didn’t return. Dukes hurt an ankle and departed the stadium for further evaluation. Miller hurt his back and became a spectator from the sideline in the second half. The Red Tornadoes gained 206 of their 364 yards in the second half. They managed only 19 rushing yards on 11 carries in the first half.

Coach Randall Gusler said this week that Dukes would not be playing Friday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Everyone else “is good to go,” he noted.

Friday’s winner will play either No. 15 seed Oak Grove (7-2) or No. 18 seed East Lincoln (7-3) in the second round.

ELSEWHERE FRIDAY

No. 22 Lake Norman (7-3) at No. 11 Northern Guilford (9-1), 7:30 p.m.: The loss to Mooresville in the regular-season finale left Lake Norman with not a very favorable first-round matchup in the 4A state playoffs. Northern Guilford suffered its only loss, 42-36, to unbeaten Grimsley last week.

The Nighthawks’ average margin of victory in the other nine games: 36.6 points per game.

The Wildcats offense, which sputtered down the stretch, will have to pick it up or it will be a long night.

The winner moves on to play either No. 6 Watauga (8-2) or No. 27 Cuthbertson (4-6).

No. 21 Mooresville (6-4) at No. 12 Myers Park (7-3), 7:30 p.m.: The Blue Devils ride a four-game winning streak into the opening round of the 4A state playoffs. They’re playing well at the right time.

The Mustangs aren’t as potent perhaps as they were last year when they carried an undefeated record into 4AA Western Regional final before losing to Chambers (formerly Vance), which went on to capture the state championship. But they’re still pretty good.

The winner advances to face either No. 5 seed Glenn (7-2) or No. 28 seed Providence (6-4).

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert