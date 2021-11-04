Statesville’s quest for deep playoff run begins with Enka

Coach Randall Gusler said this week that Dukes would not be playing Friday.

Everyone else “is good to go,” he noted.

Friday’s winner will play either No. 15 seed Oak Grove (7-2) or No. 18 seed East Lincoln (7-3) in the second round.

ELSEWHERE FRIDAY

No. 22 Lake Norman (7-3) at No. 11 Northern Guilford (9-1), 7:30 p.m.: The loss to Mooresville in the regular-season finale left Lake Norman with not a very favorable first-round matchup in the 4A state playoffs. Northern Guilford suffered its only loss, 42-36, to unbeaten Grimsley last week.

The Nighthawks’ average margin of victory in the other nine games: 36.6 points per game.

The Wildcats offense, which sputtered down the stretch, will have to pick it up or it will be a long night.

The winner moves on to play either No. 6 Watauga (8-2) or No. 27 Cuthbertson (4-6).

No. 21 Mooresville (6-4) at No. 12 Myers Park (7-3), 7:30 p.m.: The Blue Devils ride a four-game winning streak into the opening round of the 4A state playoffs. They’re playing well at the right time.