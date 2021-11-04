Statesville’s quest for deep playoff run begins with Enka

Statesville is the proverbial “only game in town” this week as the N.C. High School Athletic Association football state playoffs begin.
Statesville (9-0) welcomes Enka (4-6), seeded No. 31 in the 3A West, to Greyhound Hollow in the first round Friday night. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The only two other Iredell County teams to qualify for the playoffs—Lake Norman and Mooresville—are on the road in their openers.
As the No. 2 seed in the 3A West, the Greyhounds wouldn’t have to leave home until potentially the regional final. The caveat: They must keep winning.
Statesville had a couple of starters get injured in a 34-13 win over Hickory during last week’s regular-season finale, a victory that clinched the Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship outright.
Leading tackler Keidron Dukes and defensive lineman Daniel Miller sustained injuries on the same Hickory drive early in the second quarter with the Greyhounds leading 20-0.
Both players left the game and didn’t return. Dukes hurt an ankle and departed the stadium for further evaluation. Miller hurt his back and became a spectator from the sideline in the second half. The Red Tornadoes gained 206 of their 364 yards in the second half. They managed only 19 rushing yards on 11 carries in the first half.
Coach Randall Gusler said this week that Dukes would not be playing Friday.
Everyone else “is good to go,” he noted.
Friday’s winner will play either No. 15 seed Oak Grove (7-2) or No. 18 seed East Lincoln (7-3) in the second round.
ELSEWHERE FRIDAY
No. 22 Lake Norman (7-3) at No. 11 Northern Guilford (9-1), 7:30 p.m.: The loss to Mooresville in the regular-season finale left Lake Norman with not a very favorable first-round matchup in the 4A state playoffs. Northern Guilford suffered its only loss, 42-36, to unbeaten Grimsley last week.
The Nighthawks’ average margin of victory in the other nine games: 36.6 points per game.
The Wildcats offense, which sputtered down the stretch, will have to pick it up or it will be a long night.
The winner moves on to play either No. 6 Watauga (8-2) or No. 27 Cuthbertson (4-6).
No. 21 Mooresville (6-4) at No. 12 Myers Park (7-3), 7:30 p.m.: The Blue Devils ride a four-game winning streak into the opening round of the 4A state playoffs. They’re playing well at the right time.
The Mustangs aren’t as potent perhaps as they were last year when they carried an undefeated record into 4AA Western Regional final before losing to Chambers (formerly Vance), which went on to capture the state championship. But they’re still pretty good.