Statesville’s first regional champion wrestler in a decade hungry for more

Statesville senior Parker Galliher is set to embark on his second N.C. High School Athletic Association state wrestling tournament in as many years. The event, held at the Greensboro Coliseum, gets under way Thursday afternoon and finishes Saturday evening.

As a junior, Galliher qualified as the third-place finisher in his region. But losing his first match in the Round of 16, he did not place at the state tournament, which is traditionally double elimination, but the NCHSAA tweaked the format last year due to COVID. Only the semifinalists were guaranteed another match if they lost.

The pandemic put a dent in the amount of matches altogether a year ago. If that weren’t the case, Galliher might be even higher on the Greyhounds’ all-time wins list. He has 148 wins. That ranks third. The record, held by Ben Madison, is 184.

“If we had had a real season,” Statesville coach Andrew Collins said before pausing. “Who knows?”

What we do know?

Galliher will represent the Greyhounds in Greensboro as their first regional champion since Markus Cromwell in 2012. Cromwell secured their last state title that year as well, going on to be crowned champ after finishing first in 3A at 170 pounds.