Statesville’s first regional champion wrestler in a decade hungry for more

Statesville senior Parker Galliher is set to embark on his second N.C. High School Athletic Association state wrestling tournament in as many years. The event, held at the Greensboro Coliseum, gets under way Thursday afternoon and finishes Saturday evening.
As a junior, Galliher qualified as the third-place finisher in his region. But losing his first match in the Round of 16, he did not place at the state tournament, which is traditionally double elimination, but the NCHSAA tweaked the format last year due to COVID. Only the semifinalists were guaranteed another match if they lost.
The pandemic put a dent in the amount of matches altogether a year ago. If that weren’t the case, Galliher might be even higher on the Greyhounds’ all-time wins list. He has 148 wins. That ranks third. The record, held by Ben Madison, is 184.
“If we had had a real season,” Statesville coach Andrew Collins said before pausing. “Who knows?”
What we do know?
Galliher will represent the Greyhounds in Greensboro as their first regional champion since Markus Cromwell in 2012. Cromwell secured their last state title that year as well, going on to be crowned champ after finishing first in 3A at 170 pounds.
Thanks to a 4-0 record this past weekend, which included pinning each of his first three opponents, Galliher claimed the 3A West region championship at 126 pounds.
The 15-2 major decision in the region final over East Henderson’s Gunner Marshall sealed the title and raised Galliher’s season record to 48-2.
Admittedly, his expectations are high for the state tournament, which returns to its long-established structure.
“Win it all. I’ve had that hope since before freshman year,” Galliher said. “When you win your regional final you want to go all the way and win it all.”
Rated No. 2 in 3A at 126 pounds by Rankwrestlers.com, Galliher honed his skills as a club wrestler training with the Iredell Rattlers and Combat Athletics.
The fact he wasn’t part of a middle school team at American Renaissance School before arriving to Statesville as a freshman did not set him back, according to Collins.
“He came in as a good wrestler,” Collins said. “He knew how to wrestle. He worked hard.
“He found the best people to wrestle with,” Collins continued, mentioning Greyhounds sparring partners Antonio Caldwell—the 3A state runner-up at 132 pounds last year—and Joe Dishman. “And he trained year-round.”
Galliher’s final season got off to a less-than-desirable start on Nov. 16, 2021. In his debut, East Rowan’s Luke Heglar scored a 9-0 major decision victory against him.
The two crossed paths again Jan 26. Galliher avenged the loss, earning a 5-1 decision over Heglar.
“It was rewarding. To take a loss like I did at the beginning (of the season), that was devastating,” Galliher said. “It got in my head a little bit. But I was determined to bounce back.”
He did, winning 17 in a row—11 by pinfall—before suffering his only other defeat.
Galliher rides a 31-match winning streak into the state tournament. He pinned 19 of his opponents during that stretch. Three more wins were by major decision and two were by technical fall.
“I feel like I’m at my peak,” Galliher said. “I’m firing off everything and wrestling my heart out.
“I just want to wrestle my match,” he added, when asked about strategy this week. “I don’t know a lot of these kids. I just want to leave it all out there on the mat.”