Statesville routs Foard, assumes outright conference lead

FIRST-QUARTER KNOCKOUT

The Tigers (0-5, 0-3) fumbled the ball away on the ensuing possession following Dukes’ pick-six. Statesville needed only one play to capitalize on Foard’s second turnover. Zamari Stevenson hooked up with Steven Smith for a 22-yard TD pass. Smith appeared to wrestle the ball away from a Foard defender as the two fell to the ground in the back of the end zone.

Stevenson’s 2-yard scoring jaunt with 5 minutes, 50 seconds left in the opening period made it 21-0.

Elijah Munoz, who shared time at quarterback with Stevenson, connected with Smith for a 48-yard TD strike to make it 28-0 with 2:40 left in the first.

It was smooth sailing from there for the Greyhounds, who had a pair of touchdowns called back due to penalties in the second quarter but still led 35-0 at halftime.

BY THE NUMBERS

Foard managed only 40 total yards against the Statesville defense, which has allowed only two touchdowns over the course of the last four games.

Davis also intercepted a pass. Austin Sherrill recorded a sack and a two tackles for loss, and he caught a 20-yard touchdown pass.