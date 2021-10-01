Statesville routs Foard, assumes outright conference lead

Unbeaten Statesville scored touchdowns in all three phases Friday night and breezed to a 56-0 victory over winless Fred T. Foard.
Kiedron Dukes intercepted an Aiden Landrum pass on the game’s first drive and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown. It was the opening salvo in a one-sided affair.
Mac Davis’ 58-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to begin the third quarter extended the Statesville lead to 42-0. The clock ran continuously from there.
Coupled with North Iredell’s loss to North Lincoln, the Greyhounds (5-0, 3-0) took over sole possession of first place in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference.
LATE ARRIVAL
Statesville head coach Randall Gusler was a late arrival to the game. He accompanied his daughter, Kirsten, for senior night festivities at South Iredell. Kirsten is a senior cheerleader at South.
“I went to be a Dad for 20 minutes tonight,” Gusler said after the final buzzer sounded at Greyhound Hollow. “It was important to me to walk with my daughter.”
The South Iredell-Hickory Ridge game didn’t kick off until 7:30. Statesville and Foard got the ball rolling at 7 p.m. Gusler said he left Troutman at 7:15.
By the time he arrived at Statesville the Greyhounds were already leading 28-0.
FIRST-QUARTER KNOCKOUT
The Tigers (0-5, 0-3) fumbled the ball away on the ensuing possession following Dukes’ pick-six. Statesville needed only one play to capitalize on Foard’s second turnover. Zamari Stevenson hooked up with Steven Smith for a 22-yard TD pass. Smith appeared to wrestle the ball away from a Foard defender as the two fell to the ground in the back of the end zone.
Stevenson’s 2-yard scoring jaunt with 5 minutes, 50 seconds left in the opening period made it 21-0.
Elijah Munoz, who shared time at quarterback with Stevenson, connected with Smith for a 48-yard TD strike to make it 28-0 with 2:40 left in the first.
It was smooth sailing from there for the Greyhounds, who had a pair of touchdowns called back due to penalties in the second quarter but still led 35-0 at halftime.
BY THE NUMBERS
Foard managed only 40 total yards against the Statesville defense, which has allowed only two touchdowns over the course of the last four games.
Davis also intercepted a pass. Austin Sherrill recorded a sack and a two tackles for loss, and he caught a 20-yard touchdown pass.
Stevenson was 5 for 5 passing for 101 yards and two TDs. Munoz was 3 for 4 passing for 82 yards and two TDs. Smith’s two receptions—both going for touchdowns—totaled 70 yards. Titus Myers also had two catches, including a 44-yard TD reception.
“I thought the game went well,” Gusler said. “I thought the guys played well and took care of business.”
UP NEXT
Statesville hosts West Iredell on Oct. 8. Foard visits East Lincoln that same night.
SCORING SUMMARY
Statesville 56, Fred T. Foard 0
Fred T. Foard;0;0;0;0—0
Statesville;28;7;14;7—56
First quarter
S—Kiedron Dukes 19 INT return (Sam Buckner kick), 10:10.
S—Steven Smith 22 pass from Zamari Stevenson (Buckner kick), 9:51.
S—Stevenson 2 run (Buckner kick), 5:50.
S—Smith 48 pass from Elijah Munoz (Buckner kick), 2:40.
Second quarter
S—Titus Myers 44 pass from Stevenson (Buckner kick), 4:05.
Third quarter
S—Mac Davis 58 kick return (Buckner kick), 11:45.
S—Austin Sherrill 20 pass from Munoz (Buckner kick), 6:33.
Fourth quarter
S—Kemarri Daniels 2 run (Buckner kick), 6:25.